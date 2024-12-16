Lil Win has reaffirmed his interest in Ghana's next elections in 2028, after which he hopes to become an MP

The actor said in an interview that the number of young MPs elected after the 2024 polls inspired his ambition

His interview has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on the actor's declaration

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, says he will run as an independent candidate for the Afigya Kwabre North district in the 2028 elections.

The actor declared his ambition at the launch ceremony for his newly commissioned barbering studio in Kumasi.

According to the renowned actor, the number of entertainers and young people elected after Ghana's 2024 elections.

Actress Ebi Bright, music executive Baba Sadiq, and actor John Dumelo are among several entertainment industry professionals who will join the ninth parliament.

In his interview, Lil Win assessed his chances of edging the incumbent, Collins Adomako Mensah, who ran on the New Patriotic Party's ticket.

Despite his relations with past representatives of the constituency like Kan Dapaah, who also belonged to the NPP, the actor is bent on running the race as an independent candidate.

Lil Win stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's ambition to become an MP in the ninth parliament.

@1___Jose said:

The guy just be “eye red” 😂😂😂

@mafia_ybnl wrote:

"So dem no make this guy sleep inside for that reckless driving wey cost life? Omo, money really good for this country."

@Syl_Sarkcess remarked:

"People who do not understand the law wants to be law makers. Vim."

@1___Jose added:

"The guy just be “eye red” 😂😂😂. Unless he nor see say someone enter somewhere , he also wants to enter."

A Plus sends message to entertainers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus, who was declared MP-elect for Gomoa Central, had opened up about his responsibility to the entertainment industry.

The former comedian and musician said his priority in the ninth parliament was to champion the needs of his constituents.

He added that his colleagues had no business expecting things from him since they failed to support him in the race.

