According to her, men must learn to love women financially without expecting anything in return

A young lady identified on Twitter as Rose PearlAss, with the handle, @roseSophie_, has gotten tons of people reacting after she made a comment on a kind of love men could express towards women.

According to Rose, it should be possible for a man to love a woman financially without expecting any form of amorous relationship or satisfaction in return.

Although financial love is a term that appears to have been made up by Rose, it made a lot of meaning to social media users who could not keep their cool after reading her tweet:

You can actually love someone financially without having sex with them.

Social media reactions

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section of Rose's post and compiled some of the most interesting reactions.

@QwesiBlack4 indicated:

You can also love someone with your whole heart without financial assistance

@NotifyKing replying to @roseSophie_ mentioned:

You can also love someone sexually without asking/expecting money from them

@anderson_chivo stated:

Why does it have to be financially though? Are you a thief?

@Sirfreshsemi asked a hilarious question:

Love someone financially? U smoke expire weed?

