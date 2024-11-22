Neymar Hits Back at Rodri Over Vinícius Junior Comments
- Manchester City star Rodri has once again given his honest thoughts about Ballon d’Or rival Vinicius Junior
- But Brazil playmaker Neymar was unimpressed with the Spain international's remarks, responding with a sly dig
- 28-year-old Rodri defeated Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award nearly two weeks ago
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Neymar has fired a sharp retort at Manchester City midfielder Rodri after his comments about Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior sparked controversy.
Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or on October 28, edging out other top contenders, including Vinícius Junior.
The Real Madrid winger had been tipped as a potential winner but missed out, with Los Blancos opting not to attend the Paris ceremony despite being named "Club of the Year."
Following his victory, Rodri offered advice for Vinícius during an interview with El Larguero.
"I think he’s a smart guy, and with time, he’ll realise that the more you pay attention on the field, the better. Athletes are not just about what they represent on the field, but also off it," Rodri said.
Neymar fires back at Rodri on social media
The remarks didn’t sit well with Neymar, Vinícius’s Brazil teammate.
The Al Hilal forward responded on Instagram, commenting on Futeousadia’s post:
"Virou falador agora" ("He’s a talker now").
Neymar has been vocal in his admiration for Vinícius, calling him a "great idol" and the "hero of Brazil" in a previous interview. He also expressed confidence that Vinícius is destined to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.
The ex-Barcelona man has also never won the Ballon d’Or despite arguably being one of the best players over the last 15 years.
Rodri aims another jab at Vinicius
In a related report by YEN.com.gh, Rodri appeared to take a subtle jab at Vinicius Junior just weeks after surpassing him to win the Golden Ball.
When asked who could reach the legendary heights of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the Spanish midfielder notably omitted Vinicius from his response.
This leaves the debate open over who will succeed Ronaldo and Messi as the greatest in football history.
Rodri downplays Vinicius as a top contender
YEN.com.gh further highlighted Rodri’s remarks on the Ballon d'Or outcome involving Real Madrid, where he downplayed Vinicius Junior’s claim as a top contender.
Rodri suggested that his Spain teammate Dani Carvajal had a more compelling case for the award than Vinicius.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.