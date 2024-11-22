Manchester City star Rodri has once again given his honest thoughts about Ballon d’Or rival Vinicius Junior

But Brazil playmaker Neymar was unimpressed with the Spain international's remarks, responding with a sly dig

28-year-old Rodri defeated Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award nearly two weeks ago

Neymar has fired a sharp retort at Manchester City midfielder Rodri after his comments about Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior sparked controversy.

Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or on October 28, edging out other top contenders, including Vinícius Junior.

Rodri has given his honest thoughts about Ballon d’Or rival Vinicius Junior but Neymar is not happy with his comments. Photos: Alexander Hassenstein/Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

The Real Madrid winger had been tipped as a potential winner but missed out, with Los Blancos opting not to attend the Paris ceremony despite being named "Club of the Year."

Following his victory, Rodri offered advice for Vinícius during an interview with El Larguero.

"I think he’s a smart guy, and with time, he’ll realise that the more you pay attention on the field, the better. Athletes are not just about what they represent on the field, but also off it," Rodri said.

Neymar fires back at Rodri on social media

The remarks didn’t sit well with Neymar, Vinícius’s Brazil teammate.

The Al Hilal forward responded on Instagram, commenting on Futeousadia’s post:

"Virou falador agora" ("He’s a talker now").

Neymar has been vocal in his admiration for Vinícius, calling him a "great idol" and the "hero of Brazil" in a previous interview. He also expressed confidence that Vinícius is destined to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

The ex-Barcelona man has also never won the Ballon d’Or despite arguably being one of the best players over the last 15 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh