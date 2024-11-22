Buz Stop Boys is embarking on an initiative to fix streetlights on streets across the country

The initiative is aimed at improving visibility at night and also helping enhance security

Many people who took to the comments section have praised the volunteers for the initiative

A sanitation voluntary group, Buz Stop Boys, has taken a step further in its quest to heighten public safety nationwide.

The group has now decided to embark on a new project dubbed 'Lightening Up The City' to improve public safety.

Buz Stop Boys begins fixing street lights as part of the new initiative. Photo credit: @buzstopboys/TikTok

The project aims to improve visibility and security at night by fixing streetlights across the country.

A heartwarming video that has since gone viral on Facebook shows the moment the group's leader, Heneba Kojo Sarfo, expressed appreciation to donors in the wake of this initiative.

With this, the group posted another video showing volunteers fixing the streetlights at Achimota in Accra.

At the time of publishing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and more than 28 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Buz Stop Boys

Social media users who took to the video's comments section praised Buz Stop Boys for the initiative.

Carolina Korkor commented:

"Imagine you’re the president of ghana 🇬🇭, anka by now ghana will be way better and a lot developed by now."

Kwasi General reacted:

"I saw u people today around the Achimota golf area. Well done to u all."

Nina Adwoasin reacted:

"I’ve been saying that, the government should contract technical schools in every region to locally assemble street lights for their respective regions. This can be done."

Nana Quainoo Farms wrote:

"You have done well but my advice is don't always work where the rich people dey play ,they can afford that."

UK volunteer group assist Buz Stop Boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of young men from the UK joined the Buz Stop Boys for a clean-up exercise.

The group's leader, Shay, said he first heard about the sanitation group from his mother, who found them on TikTok.

Heneba Kojo Sarfo, leader of the Buz Stop Boys, thanked the volunteers who came from the UK to support them.

