A video of Ghanaian pastor Computer Man criticising Dela Edem over his comment about former President Kufuor

In the video, Computer Man unequivocally condemned the remarks, describing them as disrespectful

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, with some praising the pastor for his remarks while others condemning him

Ghanaian pastor Nana Akwesi Amponsah, popularly known as Computer Man, has rebuked NDC communicator Dela Edem over his recent comment about Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

This comes after Dela Edem made some unpleasant remarks about the former president after endorsing Vice President Dr Mahumudu Bawumia as the next president of Ghana.

In a video, Computer Man called out Dela Edem for making derogatory remarks about the former president.

He noted that Dela should not have addressed the former president in that manner, given his legacies and contributions to national development.

Computer Man noted that former President Kufuor built a university in the Volta Region, where Dela hails from. If for nothing at all, he should be grateful to the former president for that project.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Computer's man video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some praised him for calling out Dela Edem over the disrespectful comments against the former president, others also criticised Computer for wading into the discourse.

@Janet123 wrote:

"Kuffour is a gentle Wise.Man ok."

@Akua Lewis wrote:

"Kuffuor is NPP so who do they expect him to endorse. Of course he will endorse Dr Bawumia. Insha Allah VP is the cup."

@Joseph Boakye997 wrote:

"PLEASE TELL THEM TO STEP AWAY FROM KUMASI,,,INFACT THIS IS SERIOUS."

@king aluta304 wrote:

"his ex prez Kuffour is not NPP member ooo, he is NPP himself. he was the first president from NPP, so who do you guys expect him to endorse?"

@user8817632335190 wrote:

"Computer man God bless you."

@kofiamponsah789 wrote:

"Ndc will stay in opposition forever."

@Krofa wrote:

"Computer Man you are blessed ooooh and right."

@user5097526872373 wrote:

"This man if you don't where you are going you must know where you are coming from Delah Edem must apologize to him."

Kumchacha weeps in video

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned preacher Kumchacha had expressed grief over Dela Edem's recent comments against Former President Kufuor.

Kumchacha wept in a video, stressing the implications Dela's comment could have on NDC in the upcoming elections.

His comments triggered mixed reactions from netizens who saw the video and expressed their views in the comment section.

