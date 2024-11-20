President Akufo-Addo has granted citizenship to some African Americans and Carribeans living in Ghana

A swearing-in ceremony was held at the AICC on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 for the diasporans

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of the swearing-in ceremony seemed happy for their newly conferred fellow citizens

Some African American and Caribbean diaspora living in Ghana have been granted Ghanaian citizenship.

The diasporans, numbering 524, were conferred with citizenship by President Akufo-Addo at a swearing-in ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

President Akufo-Addo grants Ghanaian citizenship to African Americans and Caribbean Diaspora living in Ghana Photo credit: @Ghana Tourism Authority/Facebook.

The swearing-in ceremony was under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Beyond the Return Secretariate, the Ministry of Interior, the Ghana Immigration Service and Diaspora Affairs of Ghana.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media captured the Diasporans in an ecstatic mood as they celebrated their new citizenship status with their friends and families.

The Year of Return

Since the launch of the Year of Return in 2019 by President Akufo-Addo, about 1,500 diasporans from the American and Caribbean relocated to Ghana to settle.

The Year of Return was a year-long programme of activities organized by the Government of Ghana to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first recorded enslaved Africans in the State of Virginia in the United States.

To keep the momentum of the largely successful event, the government launched the Beyond the Return initiative, which attracts more diasporans to Ghana every year for settlement and investment.

Ghanaians congratulate their new citizens

Ghanaians who chanced on the video of the swearing-in ceremony on social media congratulated the diasporans.

@arsenalabbeyC.Jayz said:

"You are all welcome home."

@QUEENYANA-1 also said:

"Awww they can't wait to be Fellow Ghanaians."

@LoRhd Franklin53 wrote:

"May God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong."

@Obiba Abena also wrote:

"Welcome to the most peaceful country in Africa and the world. Everyday is fun in my homeland. #Life is fun in Gh."

