Keilatreyy, a good-looking Ghanaian lady on Instagram says she dreams of building a church and an orphanage

According to her, she is gathering funds for the project by saving off the affairs she has with married men especially

The young lady says she finds nothing wrong with her behaviour because it is become a norm

A beautiful Ghanaian lady identified on Instagram as keilatreyy has said made a controversial revelation that is getting many people both amazed and agitated.

Speaking in an interview with Arnold Mensah on Vibesin5TV, Keila revealed that she freely sleeps with men even if she is aware that they are married because it has become a norm nowadays.

The host then asked her what the benefit of having affair with such men is, to which KeilaTreyy answered that she has been able to gather money she intends to use to build a church and an orphanage.

Credit: @keilatreyy

Source: Instagram

Source: Yen