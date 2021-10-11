Zikhona, a stunning young lady on Twitter has narrated how she was able to get the love of her life

According to her, the 'magic' happened after she decided to reply to her DM on Twitter 8 months ago

Thousands of people have been reacting to photos from a date Zikhona went with the love of her life

A beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as Zikhona with the handle @Zikhona_MN has shared a heartwarming story of how she found the love of her life with a simple decision to reply to a direct message (DM) that was sent to her.

According to Zikhona, the simple but life-changing decision happened eight months ago, and the conversation just grew from there to where they have reached currently.

Pictures shared by the excited young lady show that she went out with the handsome young man and he proposed to her while they were on a dinner date.

The story has since gone viral with more than 50,000 reactions by the time this publication was made.

Social media users

Below were some of the heartwarming, interesting and hilarious comments that were shared:

@Nceba_27 said:

Someone anyone send me a DM, I just wanna see if it's still working, last received a DM in 2015.

@robstar2000 mentioned:

You said you decided right? Now imagine you didn't. I'm sure that crosses your mind sometimes. And thats how many people have walked past their destiny helpers, life partners, and countless other blessings simply because they couldn't reply a DM within a few seconds.

@sirshedidthat_ indicated:

Moral of the story answer dms who knows it might be usofa slahlane Pinched fingersSmiling face with tear

Lady says reply a man's DM was her best decision in life

In another story, a young beautiful lady known as Nothando Mlambo on Twitter indicated that she met the love of her life by simply deciding to answer a private message online.

Nothando made the revelation in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her personal handle, which quickly went viral because of its relevance, controversy and teaching.

Answering private messages, which are popularly called DMs on social media, is a thing many ladies avoid as they get loads of them coming in.

Source: Yen