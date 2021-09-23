Nii Akrashie Appoe appears to have made his alma mater proud after graduating with a top Airforce cadet award in 2020

Pope John Senior High School, after expressing how proud they are of the young man, also shared that Nii is currently taking a Modularised Initial Officer Training at the Royal Airforce College in the United Kingdom

Many people who saw the post congratulated Officer Nii Akrashie Appoe for his massive achievement

A vibrant young man has recently been recognised by his alma mater for his great achievement, having been awarded as the best Airforce cadet after his training at the Ghana Military Academy.

Pope John Senior High School took to their official Twitter page to announce that Officer Nii Akrashie Appoe came out as the best graduating Airforce cadet after passing out in 2020.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh also shared that Nii completed his secondary education in the year 2012.

Source: Twitter

He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and is undergoing a Modularised Initial Officer Training at the Royal Airforce College, Cranwell in the United Kingdom, according to Pope John Senior High School.

Many people who saw the post hit the comments section to share their heartfelt congratulatory messages.

A few have been listed below;

@Amoako_jnr commented:

Congratulations…more wins…Vela Damus, We Set Sail

From @_jvy_hova:

Proud of you NII

@OheneGyanEric1 commented:

this might interest you innit?? GOD is a TRUE DAASEBR3

From kofiAsi70129244:

He was in kalenga. Congratulations

@Joe_Carlet replied:

Congrats Daasebere

@SONOFARABA wrote:

Herr the way this man beat me for school er

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian military officer, Cadet Gershon Anerboi Abbey, was honoured in the United Kingdom (UK) for displaying exceptional standards during his training.

The event was scheduled for Friday, December 14, 2018 and Cadet Abbey was presented with the International Sword of Honour by HRH, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, at the Sovereign’s Parade.

This signified the successful completion of his training, which took place at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS).

Cadet Abbey, who was among over 160 Ghanaian Army Officers receiving training from the RMAS, was the first Ghanaian officer to receive the award.

Source: Yen