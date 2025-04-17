Christian Rogg has been named as the new British High Commissioner to Ghana, replacing Harriet Thompson

The change in posting was announced by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on April 17

Rogg has previously served in Ghana, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Vietnam, and the UK

The UK has named Christian Rogg as the next British High Commissioner to Ghana.

Rogg will be replacing Harriet Thompson as the top UK diplomat in July 2025.

Christian Rogg has been named as the new British High Commissioner to Ghana, replacing Harriet Thompson

Thompson has served in the role since 2021. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced the change on April 17.

Rogg is described as a seasoned development economist and diplomat with over two decades of experience in international development and foreign service.

He has previously been posted to Ghana as well as Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Vietnam, and the UK.

Between 2006 and 2009, he served in Accra as Head of the Governance and Growth Team at the UK’s Department for International Development.

Rogg currently serves as the Director for Development and Open Societies at the FCDO, a position he has held since 2023.

His extensive diplomatic record also includes senior roles in Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Vietnam, and the UK.

Former British High Commissioner loses new job

Jon Benjamin, the former British High Commissioner to Ghana, was sacked from his new post in Mexico.

He was sacked in April 2024 as the British Ambassador to Mexico after he pointed an assault rifle at a local embassy employee. The incident was captured in a video posted on social media.

Financial Times reported that Benjamin was on an official trip to Durango and Sinaloa, two northern Mexican states with a strong presence of drug cartels, when he picked up a gun in the vehicle he was travelling in and pointed it at a colleague, according to the video and people familiar with the matter.

Jon Benjamin is a former British High Commissioner to Ghana

Foreign officials visiting dangerous parts of Mexico normally travel with armed staff.

Reports indicate that Benjamin, a career diplomat, was sacked as ambassador soon after the episode.

Benjamin served as High Commissioner to Ghana from 2014 to 2017. He did not shy away from controversy and developed a following for his tweets on topics widely discussed during his time.

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the controversial founder of the International Godsway International Church, was one of his favourite targets when talking about popular Ghanaian culture.

UK announces visa fee hikes

YEN.com.gh reported that UK announced a significant increase in visa fees for travellers starting from April 9, 2025.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation fee increased to $20 from $12, according to the review.

As an example of some of the fees, the Standard Visitor Visa, which is valid for up to six months, increased by 10%, from £115 to £127.

The two-year visa rose from £432 to £475, the five-year visa is rising from £771 to £848, and the 10-year visa increasing from £963 to £1,059.

