Popular Ghanaian TikToker Adwenephane has been laid to rest in Germany

His widow was inconsolable as she read the eulogy for her late husband and stopped midway as she began to weep

She bid him farewell and opened up about the cherished moments they shared as a married couple

It was a touching scene to behold when the widow of the late Ghanaian blogger, Evans Amankwaah, popularly known as Adwenepahene, read the eulogy during the burial service.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @koforiduaflowers5, showed Rebecca Adusei, with relatives beside her, as she read the eulogy for her late husband.

The widow of Adwenepahene breaks down into tears while reading the eulogy. Photo credit: @Adwenepahene TV/TikTok, @koforidua flowers/TikTok

She recalled the fond memories they both shared as husband and wife and eulogised him for being a caring and loving husband.

"My husband was a good father. My husband was such a loving man who cared for his children."

She was enveloped in sorrow and began to weep, causing someone to continue reading the eulogy.

Adwenepahene's demise

News of Adwenepahene's demise went viral on social media on Friday, April 4, 2025.

The NDC fanatic is said to have died after he collapsed a few days following surgery for a medical condition at a local hospital in the country.

He rose to fame among TikTok lovers as an ardent critic of former President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and as an outspoken commentator.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh