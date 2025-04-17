Adwenepahene: Wife Of Late Blogger Weeps As She Reads The Eulogy, Video Breaks Hearts
- Popular Ghanaian TikToker Adwenephane has been laid to rest in Germany
- His widow was inconsolable as she read the eulogy for her late husband and stopped midway as she began to weep
- She bid him farewell and opened up about the cherished moments they shared as a married couple
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
It was a touching scene to behold when the widow of the late Ghanaian blogger, Evans Amankwaah, popularly known as Adwenepahene, read the eulogy during the burial service.
A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @koforiduaflowers5, showed Rebecca Adusei, with relatives beside her, as she read the eulogy for her late husband.
She recalled the fond memories they both shared as husband and wife and eulogised him for being a caring and loving husband.
"My husband was a good father. My husband was such a loving man who cared for his children."
Adwenepahene's family and friends inconsolable as they bid farewell to him at his funeral and burial service
She was enveloped in sorrow and began to weep, causing someone to continue reading the eulogy.
Adwenepahene's demise
News of Adwenepahene's demise went viral on social media on Friday, April 4, 2025.
The NDC fanatic is said to have died after he collapsed a few days following surgery for a medical condition at a local hospital in the country.
He rose to fame among TikTok lovers as an ardent critic of former President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and as an outspoken commentator.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.