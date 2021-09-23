Manchester United were without Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday night, September 22, and suffered a defeat against West Ham

One young Manchester United fan did not even go to school so as to watch Ronaldo, but he was disappointed

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United after 12 years in Spain and Italy and has scored four goals so far

A young Manchester United fan was on Wednesday night, September 22, seen at Old Trafford displaying a banner that he missed school so as to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Carabao Cup.

But to his disappointment, Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature for Manchester United in the encounter against West Ham United in the third round of the EPL Cup according to the report on GOAL.

And to add pepper to the wound of the young Manchester United fan, the Red Devils were dumped out of the Carabao Cup as Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal which condemned them to defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United in EPL. Photo by Craig Mercer

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt one of the best footballers on earth and the Portuguese has been in superb form since he made his return to Manchester United after leaving Juventus.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all the games he has played for Manchester United and fans are happy with his goalscoring form this season.

Losing in the Carabao Cup has now pilled some pressure for Manchester United coach Ole Solskjaer as some club's fans have even been calling for him to be replaced.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently occupying third position on the Premier League table and the Red Devils have not lost any game so far this term in the EPL.

Young Man United Fan Skipped School to Watch Ronaldo, Disappointed As Stunning Photo Emerges

Source: UGC

Dolores say Cristiano Ronaldo never wanted to join Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Dolores who is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo finally opened up on what her star son disclosed before returning to Old Trafford despite a serious link with Man City.

Cristiano Ronaldo made up his mind not to play for Juventus again this summer after spending three years winning two Italian Serie A titles with the Old Lady.

The green light of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus actually came when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted parking all his cars in a container for an unknown destination.

Paris Saint-Germain were initially thought to be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but the talks died after the French giants signed Lionel Messi on free from Barcelona.

Source: Yen