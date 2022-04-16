Who is Joselyn Dumas? Age, tribe, daughter, movies, net worth
The African film industry is rapidly expanding. Its success can be attributed in part to the contributions of the industry's actors and actresses. Ghana's film industry is no exception, and the country's contribution to the industry is highly regarded. So, who exactly are these talented actors? Learn about Joselyn Dumas, one of Africa's finest who has made significant contributions to the industry's growth.
Who is Joselyn Dumas? She is a Ghanaian television host and actress. Joselyn is renowned for her roles in Perfect Picture, Bed of Roses, and Silver Rain. Furthermore, the star has received various accolades and awards, including the Ghana Movie Awards and the IARA UK, where she won the best actress award.
Profile summary
- Full name: Joselyn Canfor Dumas
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 31 August 1980
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Accra, Ghana
- Current residence: Accra, Ghana
- Nationality: Ghanaian
- Ethnicity: Black
- Tribe: Ga
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 125
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Body measurements in inches: 34-23-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-58-86
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Bridget
- Marital status: Divorced
- Children: One
- School: Archbishop Porter Girls High School
- Profession: Actress, producer, and TV personality
- Net worth: $275,000 to $1.5 million
- Joselyn Dumas' Instagram: @joselyn_dumas
- Twitter: @Joselyn_Dumas
- Facebook: @JoselynDumas
Joselyn Dumas' biography
Joselyn Canfor Dumas was born in Accra, Ghana, on 31 August 1980. Her mother, Bridget, was her primary caregiver.
Before transferring to Archbishop Porter Girls High School, Canfor attended Morning Star School for her elementary school, where she was the entertainment prefect. Joselyn furthered her education in the United States, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administrative Law.
What is Joselyn Dumas' age?
How old is Joselyn Dumas? The star is 41 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.
Where is Joselyn Dumas from?
The actress is from Ghana's Ga tribe. The Ga people are from the southeast coast of Ghana. They speak a Kwa dialect of the Niger-Congo language family.
Is Joselyn Dumas fully Ghanaian?
Yes. The entertainer is Ghanaian by birth and descended from the Ga people of Ghana's southeast coast.
Career
After earning her Bachelor of Arts in Administrative Law, Joselyn began practising paralegal law in the United States. She then relocated to Ghana to continue practising law. However, she received and accepted a job opportunity in the entertainment industry as a television personality.
Joselyn made her television debut as the host of Charter House's Rhythmz, an entertainment show where she interviewed several celebrities.
Later, she was approached by one of Ghana's largest television networks to host The One Show. The show was the country's first locally produced flagship talk show from 2010 to 2014.
Is Joselyn Dumas a lawyer?
Yes. The actress began her career as a legal practitioner, working as a paralegal in the United States.
Joselyn Dumas' movies
During her time on television, the entertainer dabbled in acting. She has 14 acting credits and has appeared in various Ghanaian and Nollywood films. Below is her filmography.
- 2009 – Perfect Picture as Cameo Role
- 2009 – A Sting in a Tale as Esi
- 2011 – Adams Apples as Jennifer Adams
- 2011 – Bed of Roses as Medical Doctor
- 2012 – Peep as Detective
- 2014 – A Northern Affair as Esaba
- 2014 – Lekki Wives (season 2) as Aisha
- 2014 – Love or Something Like That as Dr Kwaaley Mettle
- 2014 – V Republic as Mansa
- 2015 – Silver Rain as Adjoa
- 2015 – The Cartel as Agent Naana
- 2016 – Shampaign as Naana Akua Quansah
- 2017 – Potato Potahto as Lulu
- 2019 – Cold feet as Omoye
- 2019 – Perfect Picture - Ten Years Later as Flora Gaisie
Is Jim Iyke married to Joselyn Dumas?
No. According to Accra mail, Joselyn Dumas' pictures doing rounds online are from the set of a Netflix movie, Cold Feet.
Who is Joselyn Dumas' husband?
According to Ghana Celebrities, the actress is single. However, the star had been in a marriage before that resulted in the birth of her daughter. Unfortunately, the name of her ex-husband isn't known.
Who is Joselyn Dumas' daughter?
The actress's daughter is known as Senia Canfor Dumas.
What is Joselyn Dumas' net worth?
The actress's net worth is alleged to be between $275,000 and $1.5 million based on her career. However, this information is not official.
Frequently asked questions
- Who is Joselyn Dumas? She is a Ghanaian television host, producer, and actress.
- Is Joselyn Dumas fully Ghanaian? Yes. The star was born in Accra and is descended from the Ga people of Ghana's southeast coast.
- How old is Joselyn Dumas? She is 41 years old as of 2022.
- Did Joselyn Dumas have surgery? Unfortunately no. She has never done any cosmetic surgery on any portion of her body.
- Is Joselyn Dumas a brand ambassador? Yes. The actress is a brand ambassador of Alliance Motors Ghana.
- Who is the most popular celebrity in Ghana? According to StarNgage, Mona Montrage, Stonebwoy, and Berla Mundi are the most followed celebrities in Ghana as of 2022.
Joselyn Dumas is a Ghanaian actress and television presenter. Her career has propelled her to become one of Africa's most prominent figures. As a result, her personal life and career have piqued fans' interest.
