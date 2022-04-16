Who is Joselyn Dumas? Age, tribe, daughter, movies, net worth

The African film industry is rapidly expanding. Its success can be attributed in part to the contributions of the industry's actors and actresses. Ghana's film industry is no exception, and the country's contribution to the industry is highly regarded. So, who exactly are these talented actors? Learn about Joselyn Dumas, one of Africa's finest who has made significant contributions to the industry's growth.

Actress Canfor attends the screening of "40 and Single" during the 2018 LA Film Festival at ArcLight Culver City on September 25, 2018, in Culver City, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Who is Joselyn Dumas? She is a Ghanaian television host and actress. Joselyn is renowned for her roles in Perfect Picture, Bed of Roses, and Silver Rain. Furthermore, the star has received various accolades and awards, including the Ghana Movie Awards and the IARA UK, where she won the best actress award.

Profile summary

Full name: Joselyn Canfor Dumas

Joselyn Canfor Dumas Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31 August 1980

31 August 1980 Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)

41 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Accra, Ghana

Accra, Ghana Current residence: Accra, Ghana

Accra, Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity: Black

Black Tribe: Ga

Ga Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements in inches: 34-23-34

34-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-58-86

86-58-86 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Bridget

Bridget Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Children: One

One School: Archbishop Porter Girls High School

Archbishop Porter Girls High School Profession: Actress, producer, and TV personality

Actress, producer, and TV personality Net worth: $275,000 to $1.5 million

$275,000 to $1.5 million Joselyn Dumas' Instagram: @joselyn_dumas

@joselyn_dumas Twitter: @Joselyn_Dumas

@Joselyn_Dumas Facebook: @JoselynDumas

Joselyn Dumas' biography

Joselyn Canfor Dumas was born in Accra, Ghana, on 31 August 1980. Her mother, Bridget, was her primary caregiver.

Before transferring to Archbishop Porter Girls High School, Canfor attended Morning Star School for her elementary school, where she was the entertainment prefect. Joselyn furthered her education in the United States, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administrative Law.

What is Joselyn Dumas' age?

How old is Joselyn Dumas? The star is 41 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Where is Joselyn Dumas from?

The actress is from Ghana's Ga tribe. The Ga people are from the southeast coast of Ghana. They speak a Kwa dialect of the Niger-Congo language family.

Is Joselyn Dumas fully Ghanaian?

Yes. The entertainer is Ghanaian by birth and descended from the Ga people of Ghana's southeast coast.

Career

After earning her Bachelor of Arts in Administrative Law, Joselyn began practising paralegal law in the United States. She then relocated to Ghana to continue practising law. However, she received and accepted a job opportunity in the entertainment industry as a television personality.

Joselyn made her television debut as the host of Charter House's Rhythmz, an entertainment show where she interviewed several celebrities.

Later, she was approached by one of Ghana's largest television networks to host The One Show. The show was the country's first locally produced flagship talk show from 2010 to 2014.

Is Joselyn Dumas a lawyer?

Yes. The actress began her career as a legal practitioner, working as a paralegal in the United States.

Joselyn Dumas' movies

During her time on television, the entertainer dabbled in acting. She has 14 acting credits and has appeared in various Ghanaian and Nollywood films. Below is her filmography.

2009 – Perfect Picture as Cameo Role

as Cameo Role 2009 – A Sting in a Tale as Esi

as Esi 2011 – Adams Apples as Jennifer Adams

as Jennifer Adams 2011 – Bed of Roses as Medical Doctor

as Medical Doctor 2012 – Peep as Detective

as Detective 2014 – A Northern Affair as Esaba

as Esaba 2014 – Lekki Wives (season 2) as Aisha

(season 2) as Aisha 2014 – Love or Something Like That as Dr Kwaaley Mettle

as Dr Kwaaley Mettle 2014 – V Republic as Mansa

as Mansa 2015 – Silver Rain as Adjoa

as Adjoa 2015 – The Cartel as Agent Naana

as Agent Naana 2016 – Shampaign as Naana Akua Quansah

as Naana Akua Quansah 2017 – Potato Potahto as Lulu

as Lulu 2019 – Cold feet as Omoye

as Omoye 2019 – Perfect Picture - Ten Years Later as Flora Gaisie

Is Jim Iyke married to Joselyn Dumas?

Miss Canfor at an event. Photo: @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

No. According to Accra mail, Joselyn Dumas' pictures doing rounds online are from the set of a Netflix movie, Cold Feet.

Who is Joselyn Dumas' husband?

According to Ghana Celebrities, the actress is single. However, the star had been in a marriage before that resulted in the birth of her daughter. Unfortunately, the name of her ex-husband isn't known.

Who is Joselyn Dumas' daughter?

The actress's daughter is known as Senia Canfor Dumas.

What is Joselyn Dumas' net worth?

The actress's net worth is alleged to be between $275,000 and $1.5 million based on her career. However, this information is not official.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Joselyn Dumas? She is a Ghanaian television host, producer, and actress. Is Joselyn Dumas fully Ghanaian? Yes. The star was born in Accra and is descended from the Ga people of Ghana's southeast coast. How old is Joselyn Dumas? She is 41 years old as of 2022. Did Joselyn Dumas have surgery? Unfortunately no. She has never done any cosmetic surgery on any portion of her body. Is Joselyn Dumas a brand ambassador? Yes. The actress is a brand ambassador of Alliance Motors Ghana. Who is the most popular celebrity in Ghana? According to StarNgage, Mona Montrage, Stonebwoy, and Berla Mundi are the most followed celebrities in Ghana as of 2022.

Joselyn Dumas is a Ghanaian actress and television presenter. Her career has propelled her to become one of Africa's most prominent figures. As a result, her personal life and career have piqued fans' interest.

