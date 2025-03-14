The head coach of the senior men's national team, Otto Addo, has finally named his squad for the 2026 World Cup assignment this month

Addo's squad includes three locally-based players, with Thomas Partey making a return to the Black Stars

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew surprisingly missed out on the squad despite his impressive form at club level

Otto Addo has officially named his 23-man squad for Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The announcement, made on Friday, March 14, comes amid intense scrutiny following the Black Stars’ failure to book a spot at AFCON 2025.

Andre Ayew has been snubbed again as Otto Addo released his final squad for the World Cup qualifier doubleheader in March. Photos by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Partey returns as home-based players get the nod

The squad, led by Jordan Ayew, features three home-based players: Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC), and Razak Simpson (Nations FC).

Their inclusion reflects Addo’s intent to blend domestic talents with foreign-based stars.

A significant boost comes in the form of Thomas Partey’s return.

Thomas Partey makes a return to the Black Stars after missing out on Ghana's last two AFCON qualifying matches. Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The Arsenal midfielder, absent for much of last year’s AFCON qualifiers, is back in the mix, bringing a wealth of experience from his 50-plus international appearances since debuting in 2016.

Andre Ayew left out again

While Partey’s comeback strengthens the midfield, Andre Ayew’s absence raises eyebrows.

Reports had hinted at a potential recall for the veteran forward, but Otto Addo opted against it, continuing his recent stance of moving beyond the long-serving attacker.

Fresh faces and notable inclusions

Several other key selections stand out.

Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton) makes a return after recovering from a long-term injury, while Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo) keeps his place following an impressive display against Niger last November.

A new addition to the squad is Christopher Bonsu Baah (Genk), per Myjoyonline.

The left-footed winger, comfortable in an attacking midfield role, began his career with Accra Shooting Stars before moving to Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 and later securing a switch to Belgium in July 2023.

Upcoming fixtures and qualification picture

According to Ghanafa.org, the Black Stars will assemble for camp on Monday, March 17, 2025, preparing for back-to-back fixtures in Group I.

They first take on Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025, before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Ghana currently sits second in the group with nine points from four matches, level with leaders Comoros.

Their qualification campaign began with a 1-0 win over Madagascar, followed by a setback against Comoros.

However, they regained momentum in June last year, securing crucial victories over Mali and the Central African Republic to stay firmly in contention for a place at the next World Cup.

Black Stars assistant confident of team

In a related report, YEN.com.gh stated that newly appointed Black Stars assistant coach Desmond Offei is confident the team has taken valuable lessons from their AFCON qualifying missteps and is prepared to bounce back in the World Cup qualifiers.

Offei, who is gearing up for his first meeting with the squad, remains optimistic about the Black Stars' prospects moving forward.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh