Talented youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah has been handed his first Black Stars call up by coach Otto Addo

The Black Stars are preparing for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later in March

Ghana will host Chad in Accra next week Friday before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.

The newest addition to the squad is Belgium-based winger Christopher Baah Bonsu, who has been in fine form for KRC Genk.

The talented youngster once made the top 100 young best players in the world and was also nominated for the Golden Boy award.

YEN.com.gh looks at who is Bonsu Baah and what he brings to the Black Stars ahead of the two matches in March.

Who is Christopher Bonsu Baah?

The 20-year-old started his career in Ghana with Shooting Stars before moving to Norway after exhibiting enormous talent. He joined Norwegian topflight side Sarpsborg in 2023 and after just half-a-season caught the attention of several top clubs before Genk beat other suitors to sign him on a long term deal.

The winger honed his talent at a very young age in Kumasi, where he played for Stanford Heroes. His ability with glaringly obvious and would go on to win Best Player of the Kwabre District U-15 League. It was there that Shooting Stars spotted him.

During his time at Sarpsborg in Norway, he made only 12 appearances but it was enough for his to gain a nomination for the Golden Boy award.

Golden Boy nomination

While he was largely unknown back in Ghana, Bonsu Baah was a breathe of fresh air in the Norwegian league and will make the headlines week-in-week out. His performances would not go unnoticed as he made the list of top 100 youngsters in the world in 2023.

After moving to Belgium, he even improved his ranking as he earned another nomination for the Golden Boy award.

And even though, he could not make the final list, his consistent appearance left him in the eyes of many clubs.

What he brings to the Black Stars?

Energy! Bonsu Baah is electrifying on the flanks and has amazing dribbling ability. Despite being only 20, Bonsu Baah's decision making is one of his best attributes. He is only hard to stop in one-v-one situations.

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, will be hoping to get the best out of the yougster especially after Ghana failed to make AFCON 2025.

