Elikplim Akurugu, in a video, has generated an uproar of laughter on social media after a video of her speaking in Parliament emerged

The Dome-Kwabenya MP made an error as she acknowledged the Vice President as "His Excellency" instead of "Her Excellency"

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Akurugu Elikplim has courted attention after a recent video of her surfaced on social media.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Dome-Kwabenya MP, who is a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) looked elegant as she delivered a speech on the floor of the legislative chamber.

Faustina Akurugu Elikplim, rocking a beautiful traditional cloth, attempted to acknowledge the vice president of Ghana, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang who became the first woman in the country's history to occupy the position after President Mahama won the December 7, 2024, general elections.

However, the Member of Parliament made an error as she acknowledged the Vice President as "His Excellency" instead of "Her Excellency".

The video of the moment from the recent Ghanaian parliamentary proceedings generated an uproar of laughter on social media.

Faustina Akurugu Elikplim became the latest parliamentarian to make the headlines for comical reasons after her colleague and Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Millicent Yeboah Amankwaa recently caused a stir on social media.

The Sunyani West MP was speaking on the collapsed banks resulting from the banking sector clean-up, however, her language made it impossible for many to comprehend the point she was trying to make on the floor of the Parliament House.

In the video, Millicent Yeboah Amankwaa spoke poor English, by mixing tenses and made several other grammatical errors.

Faustina Akurugu Elikplim joins the Ghanaian parliament

Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim was sworn into Parliament as one of the newest faces alongside the likes of Kwame A-Plus, Ohene Kwame Frimpong and others in January 2025.

The MP caused a big upset in the 2024 parliamentary elections after securing the Dome-Kwabenya constituency seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the first time since it was created in 2004.

Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim defeated the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate, Mike Oquaye Junior, the son of the sixth Speaker of Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Mike Oquaye Junior had won the ticket to represent the party in the parliamentary elections after beating the then-incumbent MP Sarah Adwoa Safo in the primaries in 2024.

Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim secured 50,967 votes whilst Oquaye Junior had 50,669 in their parliamentary race in the 2024 elections.

Below is the video of Faustina Akurugu Elikplim speaking in parliament:

Netizens react to Dome-Kwabenya MP's speech

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kofi_currency20 commented:

"Ebi VPN dem use enter the Parliament House or what?"

efyastonevy said:

"Wait ooo I don’t get it. Who was she addressing 😂😂😂?"

araba_ainooson commented:

"Ooh it was just a slip of tongue."

mary_gold_o said:

"We'll still pardon her cos sometimes we forget we have a female vice😂."

Zanetor rattles impeccable Twi in Parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings rattled impeccable Twi as she spoke in parliament.

The Klottey Korley Constituency was also spotted interacting with her colleagues, Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr and Phillis Naa Koryo Okunor in the legislative chamber.

The video of Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings rattling impeccable Twi in Parliament garnered reactions on social media.

