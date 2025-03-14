A traditionalist has sparked outrage after publicly wishing doom on Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma, praying that he goes blind

The traditionalist suggested that Kofi Adoma's actions may have caused the death of his brother, sparking a long-standing feud between the two

The remarks come after Kofi Adoma recently addressed the media on his recovery from being shot in the eye by a stray bullet

A traditionalist has stirred outrage and concern after publicly wishing doom on Ghanaian broadcast journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

The unidentified traditionalist said he has been praying for the journalist to go blind following his eye incident.

A traditionalist wishes doom for Kofi Adoma Nwanwani as he prays for him to go blind. Photo credit: @_no_competition/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

It's unclear what Kofi Adoma did to incur the traditionalist's wrath; however, the two appear to have a history.

Speaking to a content creator in a video shared on TikTok, the traditionalist suggested that the broadcast journalist's actions and inaction may have caused the death of his brother.

"I pray he goes blind, but he shouldn't become deaf, so that he can hear what we have to say to him. Let's ask him, upon the death of my brother, if he talks to the kids. We have scores to settle," the traditionalist was heard saying.

The traditionalist, clad in his full traditional regalia, made these remarks after a recent media engagement by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

Kofi Adoma and his wife Mrs Miracles Adoma address the media after their return from Dubai. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Youtube

Kofi Adoma's eye incident

Recall that the renowned Ghanaian journalist was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while covering a festival at Dormaa.

This unfortunate incident left him losing his left eye and rendered him unable to function at full capacity.

As a result of the injury, he was flown to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to seek treatment from an eye specialist.

Upon his return from the UAE, Kofi Adoma addressed the media to give an update about his incident.

While he thanked some benevolent Ghanaians, including business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, for their support, he also refuted falsehoods about his eye incident.

Mixed reactions to the traditionalist's video

The video of the traditionalist has gone viral on social media, with many taking to the comment section to share their views.

Below are some of the comments:

@Gazia man said:

"Moral lessons; never carry anyone's burden. when u meet someone in need give what u can and go, don't carry his burden. everything he's saying is based on assumptions not facts. hmm."

@Foreign GH also said:

"People might think it's a joke but there are some spiritual truth in this."

@myolivebella commented:

"So u ve forgotten the good he did for your brother? Was his crime to help your bro.Eeeiiiii wiase paaaaa."

Kofi Adoma exposes Angel FM CEO

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani called out his boss over some unfortunate comment he made about his eye incident.

While at the press briefing, he said the CEO of Angel FM, Vincent Opare, prioritised the company's brand over his life.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video expressed disappointment in Mr Opare.

