Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah has explained why he caused the arrest of social activist Ralph St Williams

The renowned politician stated during an interview that the decision was influenced by concerns raised by his mother

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, with some hailing him for not reacting and others criticising St Williams

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, has provided more details on why he caused the arrest of Ralph St Williams.

In a video, he explained that he felt very threatened following recent unwarranted attacks he received from the social activist.

Stephen Amoah speaks on how his mother influenced Ralph St Williams' arrest.

Source: TikTok

The legislator stated that he received various threats from unknown persons for voicing his concerns about the current administration.

His most recent threat was a message sent to him through his 100-year-old mother.

"My mum recently called me to have an extensive conversation with me, warning me to be careful. She said someone had called her, threatening to deal with me when I haven't done anything to anyone," the worried MP stated.

The Nhyiaeso MP made the remarks after he caused the arrest of Ralph St Williams for creating a scene at the forecourt of Parliament when the MP arrived to witness the Finance Minister's first budget reading.

Ralph recorded himself telling the MP to not speak against the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician had been in power for eight years without addressing the pressing needs of the people of Nhyiaeso.

After the arrest of Ralph St Williams, Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah explains why he pushed for the activist's arrest.

Source: UGC

His actions prompted the MP to report the matter who police officers, who picked Ralph and took him to the police station.

Stephen Amoah was baffled by the incident and questioned why the social activist launched such an unwanted attack on him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stephen Amoah's concern

Netizens who saw the video of the MP explaining his reasons for causing the arrest expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some commended the MP for ensuring the arrest of the young man, others questioned what Ralph St Williams aimed to achieve.

@obaapa wrote:

"I was surprised to see police standing there unconcerned. Steka shouldn't trust police but rather start protecting himself."

@Efia Amankwah wrote:

"But that guy is over reacting."

@Fiifi Freeman Mensah wrote:

"Ghana has really suffered in the hands of these people paa oo."

@Eric Twum wrote:

"May the Lord be with you all the days of your life hon."

@user61351407099633 wrote:

"Praying for you paaa."

@Tommy wrote:

"Gyimi keka kwa."

@Joseph Boakye997 wrote:

"INFACT I'M SO DISAPPOINTED IN STEKA,WHY DID YOU LET THE POLICE LEAVE THAT FOOLISH GUY."

Appiah Stadium kowtows Finance Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that staunch NDC supporter, Appiah Stadium trended again after he encountered Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson outside Parliament.

The two met ahead of the first Budget reading, with the ruling party fan asked to step back by a member of the team that went with the Minister to present the document to the House.

Netizens who saw the video of Appiah Stadium at the event expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some laughing and others criticising his latest act.

