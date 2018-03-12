How to transfer MTN credit in Ghana: A comprehensive guide 2022

For every mobile network, you have to pay to send an SMS, make a voice call, and purchase data. This also applies to MTN. To use their services, you have to top up your account with the necessary airtime amount. However, sometimes you might want to transfer your mobile credit to other users in the form of promotions or your respondents when doing a survey. So, how do you transfer MTN credit in Ghana?

MTN logo. Photo: @MTNGhana

You do not need any special skills to send MTN airtime to another phone user. You only need to make a few taps on your screen to transfer any airtime amount to any network successfully. Here is what you need to know about the MTN credit transfer service.

How to transfer MTN credit from MTN to MTN

Transferring airtime to your workers, family, or friends who use MTN has never been this easy. Use the procedure below to do so:

Via a simple USSD code

Use the steps below for this method:

1. Open your Phone app: This application is named Dial or Call in some older models. To open it, go to your app tray and scroll down until you see it. Click on its icon and move to the next step.

2. Check your balance: As earlier said, you cannot transfer more airtime than what you have on your SIM card. To check your balance, dial *124# and tap the call icon.

3. Initiate the transfer: Use the following format: *740*PIN*MTNnumber*Amount#. For instance, if you want to send GHC 20 to 02712345678 and your PIN is 1234, you will dial the following: *740*1234*02712345678*20#.

4. Tap the call button: This button is a green button with a phone icon just below your dial pad.

If the operation was successful, you will receive a confirmation message from MTN. Your receiver will also receive an SMS.

Via USSD

With this method, you do not have to cram the above format. You only need to dial the airtime transfer USSD and follow the prompts. Here is precisely how you are supposed to do it:

1. Open your Dial app: This application can be easily found on your home screen or app tray.

2. Dial the airtime transfer USSD: Key in the following digits from your dial pad: *123#. A popup window should appear after you tap the call button.

3. Reply with 3 for credit transfer: Key in 3 from your keyboard and tap the Send button to move to the next step.

4. Enter your PIN: You cannot transfer any airtime without entering the correct PIN on MTN. This feature is meant to safeguard your airtime balance from been transferred without your knowledge. Go to the PIN reset section below if you do not have a PIN yet.

5. Specify the receiver: Enter the receiver’s number here and click on the Send button.

6. Enter the amount: Make sure your airtime balance is equal or greater than whatever you have entered here.

7. Successful procedure: If the process was a success, you should receive a notification from MTN.

Via SMS

MTN credit from one person to another. Photo: @MTNGhana

Source: Twitter

Use the steps below:

1. Open your Messaging app: This app is named Messages in most phone models. You can quickly locate it in your app tray and home screen. Tap on its icon to launch it.

2. Tap the + icon to send a new message: This icon is located at the top right side of your screen. Once you tap it, you should see a blank text field to create the new message.

3. Add the receiver’s number: This should always be 777 without the quotation marks.

4. Create the message: Use the format "Transfer Receiver's Number Amount PIN."

For instance, you wanted to send, say, GHC 200 to 02712345678 and your PIN is 1234, then you should type in "Transfer 02712345678 200 1234". Do not include the quotation marks; they are only meant to show what you should type.

5. Send the message: Confirm if you have followed the format above. If yes, send the message to 777.

6. Confirm the transfer: Tap 1 to accept and 2 to reject.

If the procedure was successful, you should receive a confirmation SMS. Your recipient will also receive an SMS about the transfer.

Via MTN app

Use the steps below to transfer MTN airtime to another phone via the MTN application:

1. Download the application: Make sure you have access to the internet and go to Google Playstore or Appstore, depending on the phone model you are using. Search for application in the store. Tap on it in the search results. Finally, initiate the installation process.

2. Open the MTN app: Find the application in your app tray, tap on its icon and move to the next step.

3. Go to the airtime transfer section: You should see this option on the application's homepage.

4. Initiate the transfer: Enter the receiver's number, the amount, and PIN.

If the transfer was a success, you will receive a confirmation message.

Via MTN Me2u

The Me2u service makes it easier to send money from your phone via a few taps to any subscriber. Use the procedure below to register:

1. Register via SMS: You can register using the following steps:

Create a New Message: Open your Messages application and tap on the + icon.

Type in the following: “register space PIN”. The PIN should consist of 4 numbers. For instance, if your preferred PIN is 1234, type in "Register 123" without the quotation marks.

Send the message: The recipient should be 1329. Tap on the Send button.

2. Register via USSD: To register via a USSD code, use the steps below:

Open your Phone app: You can locate this application on your app tray.

Dial the registration USSD code: This should be *198#.

Tap the call button: The code will be processed, and a popup window should appear.

Activate the service: Tap 1 to activate Me2u.

Create a new PIN: It should consist of 4 numbers.

Confirm the PIN: Enter precisely the digits you did in the previous step and tap on the Send button.

You will receive a confirmation message for a successful registration.

To share airtime with someone via Me2u, follow the steps below:

1. Via SMS: Use the steps below to transfer credit via SMS:

A lady browsing on her phone. Photo: @MTNGhana

Source: Twitter

Create a new message: Open your messages app and tap on the + icon to do so.

Initiate the transfer: Type in your message in the following format: enter Amount leave a space, key in the receiver's "Mobile number" leave a space, enter your "PIN". For example, if you were sending GHC 200 to 0271234567 and your PIN is 1234, you should type the following in the text field: 200 0271234567 1234.

Send the SMS: The receiver should be 1329. Tap on the Send button to do so.

2. Via USSD code: Use the following steps:

Open your dial pad: Go to your app tray, open it by tapping on its icon.

Use the MTN Me2u code Ghana: Type in the following code using your keypad: *198# and click on the call icon.

Choose transfer airtime: Once the code is processed, a popup will appear with various options. Reply with 2 to transfer airtime.

Enter the receiver’s number: For example, this could be 02412345678

Specify the amount: Make sure your airtime balance is more than what you enter here.

Key in your PIN: It should be correct for the procedure to be successful.

Confirm the action: Reply with 1 to do so.

Once the transfer has been made, you should receive a confirmation SMS.

How to transfer MTN credit in Ghana to another network

You can also send your airtime to any of your family, friends, or employees who use other networks such as Airtel and so forth. Here are the various ways to do so:

Via SMS

Follow the procedure below:

1. Create a new message: Open your message app, and tap on the + icon at the top right side.

2. Initiate the procedure: This will depend on the network you are transferring to.

For Airtel: Write the message in the following format: 2U, space, receiver’s number, space, amount, space, PIN.

For GLO: Use this format: Recipient number, space, amount, space, PIN.

3. Send the message: You should send it to the following numbers for each network:

For Airtel: Use 432

For GLO: Use 131

You will receive an SMS for a successful transfer.

Via MTN app

MTN application makes it easier for you to send airtime to any network in Ghana. You only need to:

Download it from Playstore or Appstore. Login to your MTN account. Follow prompts to do the credit transfer.

MTN airtime transfer PIN

When transferring airtime to any network, you must key in your PIN. The default PIN is usually 1234 or 0000.

For security reasons, you can change it via the following procedure:

Create a new message

Use the format “Default PIN, space, New PIN” to change your PIN. If your default PIN is 1234 and you want to change it to say 4321, then type 1234 4321

Send the message to 777

MTN contacts

If you send airtime to the wrong number or you have questions and complaints, reach out via the following details:

Physical address : Scancom Limited, Plot OER 6, Independence Avenue

: Scancom Limited, Plot OER 6, Independence Avenue Toll-free number: 100

100 Phone: +233244300000

+233244300000 Email: customercare.gh@mtn.com

How to transfer MTN credit in Ghana to any network is that simple. You only have to choose the best channel for you and follow all the steps covered in this guide.

