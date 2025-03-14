The 40th birthday of Nii-Armah Quaye, founder and CEO of Bills Microcredit has got off to a good start

The business mogul's self-indulgent gifts for the birthday which include a Bugatti Chiron are no long wishlist items

A video of the businessman's first moments with his extravagant toys has popped up online

Bills Microcredit founder, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye turns 40 on March 21. News of his decision to purchase a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet has gone rife.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's Bugatti Chiron Lands In Accra Ahead His 40th Birthday

Following the wide-spreading reports, the business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has finally cleared the items off his wishlist.

On March 13, footage of his plush new ride in Ghana emerged online. Bloggers trooped the port for the ride's first sighting.

The Chiron is one of the world’s most exclusive and expensive luxury sports cars with a base price of around 3 million dollars.

The worth of some variations can go up to about $10 million.

The plush ride speaks to Mr Quaye’s reputation as a collector of luxury assets. Before Nii-Armah's purchase, Osei Kwame Despite was the only known individual owner of a Bugatti in Ghana.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday plans

The Bills Microcredit CEO's stocks have skyrocketed in recent years following the growth of some of his businesses like Sankofa Natural Spices and Pizzaman ChickenMan.

Marking Bills Microcredit's 15th year in business last year, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye announced that the company had disbursed over 7 billion worth of loans to Ghanaians.

Many of his staff and close associates continue to look forward to his birthdays and annual corporate end-of-year events as they always come with goodies.

Last year, he announced a 100% bonus for all staff and a 20% salary increase, effective January 2025.

As his 40th birthday draws close, some key people have already begun to receive invites. A TikTok user flaunted one of the invitation goodie boxes to Nii-Armah Quaye's party. It came with gold-plated items and a card for invitees.

Gh reacts to Nii-Armah's latest purchase

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Richard Nii Armah Quaye's purchase ahead of his 40th birthday.

PISCES ♓️💀 said:

Hmmm forget the micro thing interest Something Dey inside bruh 😭 they for stop fooling the youth and show us the way

Gabriel Santos.N.Ayitey Aryee wrote:

So now where Dey the Ashanti’s that insult the GA’s we don’t make noise we show proves. This one was born and raise at Jamestown British Accra (Akotolante) small area near Bukom. 🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡

Music Lifestyle remarked:

Quick credit ceo has money to afford this car, but doesn't have money to buy proper cars for his workers😂😂😂

blaq Arabian shared:

Aeiii micro credit Nmpo nea na GCB Manager hmmmmm 😂😂😂😂

Hon. Francis noted:

The duty alone will be like ghc5,558,097

