Seasoned Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye turned many heads online when she dropped new beautiful pictures on her social media pages.

Tracey Boakye flaunts her beauty in new pictures on Instagram.

Tracey Boakye flaunts her beauty

On her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye shared beautiful pictures of herself rocking a casual outfit as she stepped out in style.

Seated comfortably on a table, she noted that the beautiful pictures were taken at her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah's newly opened apartment complex, Casa Grande.

Mrs Badu Ntimoah wore a pair of jeans shorts that accentuated her fine curves and showed off her legs. The shorts had ropes on the sides which she tied into a bow and front pockets on each side.

The multiple award-winning actress paired the jeans shorts with a brown handkerchief tank top that accentuated her torso.

Tracey Boakye rocked a red violet 360 frontal lace wig. The front part was styled into a ponytail and the edges were neatly curled.

Her makeup was heavy and beautiful, highlighting her lovely facial features and her smile to make her look even more beautiful.

The mother of three accessorised her look by wearing a layered necklace that bore her name on the emblem, a pair of hoop earrings and Van Cleef bracelets.

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's pictures

Words of admiration for how gorgeous Tracey Boakye looked in the pictures filled the comment section of her Instagram post.

Many others showered her with praise and beautifully talked about her personality in the comments section.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to Tracey Boakye's pictures:

official_dacoster said:

"Ou sista Tracy ho) f3! ❤️❤️❤️."

vera_adu_ankrah said:

"Hate this soul at your own risk. Love you obaa Yaa."

daughter_of_sirwicknell said:

"Beautiful, unbothered and very focused woman ❤️❤️❤️."

asare_bernice_ said:

"Eishhhhhhhh🔥🔥🔥🔥 let me reserve my comment erh 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️By December de3 na luxury akyireba is in ooooo eiii 😍."

celebrity_police_ said:

"My Akonta's property for life🙌....Am booking Casa Grande for a whole year for u 😂😂😂😂or I don't have kapr3😂."

agnes.pokuaa.332 said:

"Hi my dear your brave women l love you continue going don’t give up."

Tracey Boakye is married to Frank Badu Ntiamoah and they share one child, with her two eldest from a previous relationship.

Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah dazzle in pictures.

Tracey Boakye celebrates her son Luxury

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Tracey Boakye shared beautiful pictures to celebrate her son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah's second birthday.

On March 5, 2025, Luxury celebrated his second birthday, and to celebrate his special day, he received a car tyre-themed cake on his special day.

Ghanaian celebrities and social media users celebrated Luxury on his birthday and filled the comments section with heartwarming messages.

