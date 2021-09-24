Ghanian pencil artist becomes the latest to draw the portrait of legendary Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

The young lady painted the picture of the Portuguese in the Red Devils' 2021-22 home jersey with a smile on his face

Aewura Djoah has also painted the images of other celebrities including the late Michael Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Brown and some others

Talented Ghanian pencil artist stunned the world after painting the portrait of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo with her pencils.

Aewura Djoah has done several paintings including the portraits of Dwayne Jonhson, former president Jerry Rawlings, Chris rock, and a host of others.

The award-winning pencil artist and a mother of two lovely kids shared her latest work on her official Instagram page 'aewura_art' earlier this week and it has received a number of reactions.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Man United against West Ham United last weekend. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport

One fan on the platform by name 'nicki_ayi' said:

"Wow, nice one.....you gotta tag him next time."

Mike Kakra (@mike_kakra) didn't have so much to say:

"G.O.A.T"

Daberechukwu (@daberechukwu_arts) also expressed himself using emojis, saying:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to raise the bar at Old Trafford since he rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus during the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old has scored four goals in three appearances since he made his second debut against Newcastle United at the international break.

His return has also boosted the chances of Man United as the title race continues to hot up this campaign with Chelsea and Liverpool also not leaving any stones unturned so far.

