Media personality Afua Asantewaa's GWR sing-a-thon allegedly experienced a power cut on the first day

Famous Ghanaian blogger Gossip24tv noted that everywhere else was dark apart from the stadium nearby that had lights

The video got many Ghanaians concerned about whether she would be successful on her second attempt if she were having these power issues

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady attempting for the second time to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, unfortunately experienced a power cut.

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady attempting a sing-athon to break a Guinness World Record (GWR) reportedly experiences a blackout at the venue of her event. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa experiences power cut

A famous Ghanaian blogger, Gossip24tv, published a video announcing that Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon experienced power cuts on the first day, December 21, 2024.

"Currently, there are no lights here. It is very very bad. The whole place is dark. So we are just waiting to see what will happen," the male voice said.

Scanning the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi, where the record-breaking attempt was being held, showed darkness.

According to the blogger as documented in the video, the nearest place with lights was the stadium. Every other facility and space was engulfed in total darkness.

"I do not know why they are doing this to Afua Asantewaa but it is very bad," they said.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

Many people in the comments section were disappointed in Afua Asantewaa's management team for not having a back up plan in the event a blackout occurred.

Below are Ghanaians' reactions to the video of there being dumsor at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon:

TC_Oceans said:

"Does it mean she & her team didn't plan to have a standby generator? Because I think last year too she experienced lights out in Accra."

Black Alien 🎈 said:

"You people are silently watching Akuffo-Addo give us Dumsor o. If Mahama assumes power and you complain p3, you go hear am."

Sevestina🫶❤️ said:

"Awww that’s sad 😔 Ei Ghana Water and Electricity Company fuo are showing us shege ankasa…NPP will be in opposition for long paaa..Wicked squad 😅."

Nana Ama Adomah Kors said:

"Oh sorry to her. she shd hv had a standby power supply. we wish her the best still."

King Jay said:

"You guys didn't secure a generator as part of your emergency power source? Ah 😂😂😂."

Edwin😎 said:

"So they didn’t mk any arrangements for such issues."

Afua Asantewaa's mum supports her

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's mother was at her GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

The elderly lady caught the attention of many Ghanaians when she danced energetically and sang the songs her daughter performed.

Many people admired the fact that Afua Asantewaa's mother, despite her old age decided to support her child through thick and thin.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh