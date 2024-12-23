A kind employer has announced a bountiful Christmas package for his employees in a viral video

In the video circulating online, the Founder and Board Chairman of Bills Microcredit announced a 20% salary increase and other benefits for his staff

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and celebrated the kind boss in the comments section of the post

The staff of Bills Microcredit, formerly Quick Credit, could not contain their joy as their boss announced a bountiful Christmas package for them.

In a viral video, their organisation's Founder and Board Chairman announced a 20% salary increment and a 100% bonus as their end-of-year durbar.

The board chair of Bills Microcredit announces a salary increase for staff. Image source: Kwamemotion

Source: TikTok

Richard Nii Armah Quaye announced the package for the staff at the company's end-of-year durbar.

The company's workers apparently gave their best throughout the year, serving and ensuring that the customers got the best services.

As a result, Mr Armah decided to increase his employees' salaries and bonuses to reward their dedication, hard work, and loyalty to the company.

Delighted over the gesture, the employees welcomed the news with loud cheers and applause.

Watch the video below:

Bills Microcredit boss hailed for salary increase

The employer's unexpected generosity has garnered so much praise on social media. Netizens who saw the employer's video announcing the packages for the staff were impressed and showered praises on him.

@SHATTA_DE GENERAL wrote:

"If they are taking 1,000gh a month he will give them 2,000gh this month wow."

@yawoduro48 wrote:

"Did he employ all these people in the building? God bless him."

@Enoch Kwame Asante wrote:

"100 percent bonus today, what does that mean?"

@Jeron_Del wrote:

"My boss who attends SDA gave me 5kg rice and chicken baby."

@Prince wrote:

"GRA > we listen, we don’t judge."

@ADOMAH47 wrote:

"Eii Quick Crdt, ever since u change ur name, dia, u are doing wonders."

School kids reward teachers with plantains

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher was delighted on her school's vacation day.

In a video, she flaunted some food items, including plantains, and noted that they were gifts from her students.

Netizens who saw the footage were impressed and praised the teacher for her good work, which yielded this great reward.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh