Zion Clark is an African-American athlete and entrepreneur born without legs

He has set the Guinness World Record for fastest 20 meters walking on hands

Clark attained the feat on February 15, 2021, at his former high school gym in Massillon, Ohio, USA

After warming up, he took his place at the start line and exploded in a burst of speed, smashing the record in a time of 4.78 seconds, Guinness World Record reported.

Zion Clark: Africa-American Athlete Without Legs Sets Guinness World Record for Fastest 20m on 2 Hands. Photo credit: Zion Clark

Source: Instagram

Announcing the achievement

Clark took to his Instagram page to announce the feat, saying:

''What a great feeling to be a Guinness World Record Holder! @guinnessworldrecords. Especially considering every school K-12 keeps a copy of this book.

''My goal in life is to inspire kids to be whatever they want to be in life, don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do,'' he said.

Source: Yen