German-based Ghanaian lady, Maame Dentaa Amoo, has been selected as one of the winners of Facebook's Accelerator Program in Germany

Out of over 13,000 applicants, her online community, African Mums in Deutschland, was one of only 13 winners

Maame Dentaa Amoo receives $50,000 to embark on meaningful projects that will promote the agendas of her group

Maame Dentaa Amoo, a Ghanaian lady who is now based in Germany, has become the first Ghanaian to be listed among winners of Facebook's Community Accelerator Programme.

She, with her organization, African Mums in Deutschland, is one of only 13 winners to emerge in her region out of over 13,000 applicants who entered the competition.

How it all began

Maame Dentaa tells YEN.com.gh she started the community in 2018 after realizing that there was a need for a safe space for African women to share crucial information about life in Germany so that they could achieve their social and economic goals easier.

Over the years the community has grown and positively impacted the lives of over 5,300 women of black/African heritage with projects such as free German courses, workshops, seminars, and a helpline.

As a winner, Maame and the 12 other leaders are set to receive training, mentorship, and up to $50,000 in funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.

What Maame said about winning

Speaking on winning the prestigious prize for her community, Maame Dentaa Amoo says:

"I am grateful for this opportunity and proud that a community, African women built together gets to be highlighted on the world's stage. I am also excited for the opportunity to learn, grow, scale and further impact the lives of African women in the Germany, Switzerland, Austrian region."

The Community Accelerator is part of Facebook’s Community Leadership Programme, set up to help leaders harness the power of their community to turn impactful ideas into action.

