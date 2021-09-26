Emiliano Martinez taunted Cristiano Ronaldo to take a penalty during Man United's loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford

The Argentine shot-stopper provoked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to take the spot-kick before Bruno Fernandes missed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come in strong support of Fernandes insisting that the Portuguese will continue to take penalties for his team

Man United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season after being stunned by Aston Villa by 1-0 at the Theatre of Dreams.

How it all went down

Kourtney Hause who gave Villa the lead with a powerful header in the 88th minute handled the ball inside his 18-yard box as United were awarded the spot-kick in injury time.

Before the Red Devils' penalty-taker Fernandes stepped up to take it, Villa keeper Martinez appeared to have taunted Ronaldo to be given the responsibility.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped aside for his compatriot Fernandes as he lashed the ball over the bar to give Dean Smith's side a famous win.

Solskjaer back Fernandes despite penalty miss

Despite Fernandes loss United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed the Portuguese midfielder despite costing his team the loss at Old Trafford.

"That’s football. He’ll step forward every day of the week for the club and the team. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.

“That is part and parcel of it. It is such a fine line between heaven and hell and unfortunately today he missed.

“But you know Bruno has been excellent. He is such a good penalty taker and today you’d back him with your mortgage, I would guess," Solskjaer added.

“What I didn’t enjoy and didn’t like was the way they crowded the referee around the penalty spot and tried to affect Bruno. It clearly worked for them but that’s not great to see but they achieved what they needed to.”

Fernandes breaks silence on penalty miss

The 27-year-old was handed a golden chance to earn United a crucial point with virtually the last kick of the match after Kortney Hause handled the ball inside the area.

However, the Portuguese midfielder, who is renowned for his good penalty record rocketed his effort over the crossbar as Villa held firm on their earlier opener to snatch a crucial win.

