A Ghanaian woman known as Abena has demanded a settlement from her ex-boyfriend who left her to marry another lady

The woman, who seemed furious, demanded that her ex-boyfriend compensate her with GH¢1 million for 'wasting her time'

Netizens who watched the video chastised the lady for making what they considered an unreasonable demand of her ex

A Ghanaian woman has caused a stir on social media after making a huge financial demand from her ex-boyfriend.

Abena said her boyfriend had wasted her time and caused her significant emotional stress during their relationship.

A Ghanaian woman drags her ex-boyfriend to Auntie Naa to seek GH¢1million in compensation from him.

Source: TikTok

Sharing her ordeal on the Oyerepa Afutuo show, hosted by Auntie Naa, Abena claimed that she invested significant time and emotions into the relationship, only to be left heartbroken by her ex-boyfriend, who is based in the UK.

In a video excerpt from the popular relationship show, sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Abena said that after many years of being together, the man left her to marry another woman.

After the marriage, Abena said her ex-boyfriend's mother informed her that they were willing to compensate her with GH¢15,000, evict her from the man's house, and then rent an apartment for her for two years.

Feeling cheated and betrayed, the woman said she rejected the offer and vowed not to move out of the house unless she was compensated with a whopping GH¢1 million.

"His mother said her son had delegated her to compensate me with GH¢15,000. She also said they will evict me from the man's house and rent an apartment for me for two years, buy I rejected the offer. If they want me out of the house then they must compensate me with GH¢1 million," she said.

She further said that when they first met, she informed the man that she was pregnant and had three kids, but he said he was okay with it and they subsequently began dating.

Netizens react to Abena's story

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few netizens' reactions to Abena's story after the video was shared on TikTok.

@Kwadwo Kwadwo said:

"I have 5 direct bros, someone should try this on any of them and see."

@Bonney Rich also said:

"My Akan women and properties are 5 and 6."

@ohemaakonadu76 commented:

"Oh sisterhood didn't send her to Auntie Naa you wants to disgrace the sisterhood but God no go shame sisterhood da."

@Mystical 660 also commented:

"Does she know the amount she's mentioning."

