Fans have spotted a tense halftime tunnel moment between Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham during the Liverpool clash

The French superstar struggled to make an impact from his preferred left-wing position and missed a crucial penalty during Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss at Anfield

It's been four months into the 2024/24 campaign, but the World Cup winner is still far from hitting his best form for Los Blancos

Kylian Mbappé’s transition to life at Real Madrid continues to face challenges, with a peculiar tunnel interaction during their 2-0 loss to Liverpool adding to the scrutiny.

During the halftime break of Wednesday's Champions League clash, eagle-eyed fans noticed Mbappé attempting to engage Jude Bellingham in a discussion, possibly about tactics.

Kylian Mbappé’s tough start at Real Madrid worsened as fans noticed a tense halftime tunnel moment during the Liverpool clash. Photos: Chris Brunskill/Michael Regan.

However, Bellingham appeared to ignore him, turning his attention instead to teammates Antonio Rüdiger and Brahim Díaz.

This subtle moment, caught on TNT Sports' broadcast, has sparked conversations online, with fans expressing concern for Mbappé.

Despite his undeniable talent, the French forward’s integration into Real Madrid’s squad seems far from seamless.

Social media reacts to Mbappe's tunnel moment

@oooswaldd said:

"I feel sad for him tbh ."

@killeures posted:

"He is mentally destroyed."

@LatinoPero asked:

"Why is Jude ignoring him ??"

@reallcobby added:

"Even as a barca fan you gotta feel bad for him. Just a lil but I’m enjoying it."

@Onyemuchechukw5 commented:

"Please let’s all support him I feel sorry for him am a Barca fan but I feel sorry for him."

Mbappe's struggles against Liverpool

The match itself was a forgettable outing for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who succumbed to Liverpool’s dominance.

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo sealed the Spanish giants' fate, dropping them to 24th in the European standings.

Mbappé’s struggles in front of goal continued as he missed a crucial penalty in the 61st minute, squandering an opportunity to shift the momentum.

The forward, who has nine goals and two assists in 18 appearances since his summer move, has yet to replicate the form that once made him one of the world’s most feared attackers.

What's next for Mbappe and Real Madrid?

The tunnel incident has fueled speculation about team chemistry and Mbappé’s role in a squad stacked with stars like Bellingham.

For now, the Frenchman faces mounting pressure to turn his fortunes around and justify his blockbuster transfer.

He will be hoping to make amends when Real Madrid lock horns against Getafe on Sunday, via ESPN.

Real Madrid boss backs Mbappe to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe has received backing from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid boss, renowned for nurturing world-class talent, has expressed strong belief in his latest 'Galactico,' asserting that Mbappe is set to captivate the Bernabeu faithful with a stellar performance.

