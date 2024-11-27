Ja Rule, in a social media post, expressed excitement for the progress of his school project in Ghana

The American rapper dropped photos of the school in Nuaso, which looked a few steps closer to completion

Ja Rule thanked the Pencils of Promise NGO for collaborating with him on the ongoing school project

Legendary American rapper Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, popularly known as Ja Rule, shared an update on the ongoing construction of his school in Ghana.

American rapper Ja Rule is excited over the progress of his school in Ghana. Photo source: @jarule

Source: Instagram

The four-time Grammy-nominated musician visited Ghana with his beautiful wife, Aisha Murray, on April 9, 2024, for an educational project.

The rapper had previously announced his plans to build a big school in the country after reportedly signing a lucrative label deal potentially worth $100 million.

During their trip to Ghana, Ja Rule and his wife travelled to Nuaso in the Eastern Region, where they partnered with the Pencils of Promise (PoP) NGO to break the ground for the construction of a school block at the Nuaso Anglican School.

Ja Rule excited about school's progress

Ja Rule took to his official Instagram page to express his excitement at the progress in building his school in Ghana.

The American rapper also shared photos of the big school block, which looked a few steps closer to completion.

In the caption of the social media post, Ja Rule thanked the Pencils of Promise NGO for collaborating with him on the school project.

He wrote:

"My school in Ghana is looking beautiful. Can’t wait till it’s finished… sending my love and big thank you to Pencils of Promise for giving me the opportunity to help change lives… 🧡🇬🇭🙏🏾."

Check out Ja Rule's social media post below:

Reactions to Ja Rule's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Ja Rule's post below:

tanima_ commented:

"This is incredible."

nadinapowell said:

"Wowwwwww. This is GREAT NEWS."

joshcaldwell_jr20 commented:

"I’m very proud of you, Ja rule 💐."

kaileescales said:

"Thank you for helping to make the world a better place! 💛✏️💛."

manopablozn commented:

"Congratulations, you always show your humanity to others. God bless you. 👏👏👏👏."

Wendy Shay donates items to Manhean M/A

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Wendy Shay visited the Manhean M/A school inside Amasaman, Accra, with her Shay Foundation team as part of the International Children's Day celebration.

The singer donated several items, including educational and building materials, to the students and staff of the Manhean M/A school.

Wendy Shay performed her music to entertain the students and attendees before being rewarded with a citation.

