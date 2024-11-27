Kwaku Manu Travels To The US Once Again Few Weeks After Returning To Ghana: "America Is Sweet"
- Kwaku Manu has travelled to the US again just a few weeks after he returned to Ghana from the country
- The actor, in a video he shared on Instagram, recorded himself and the beautiful environment exclaiming over how sweet America was
- The movie star thanked God for making travelling possible, and in the comments section of his post, many Ghanaians marvelled at the ease with which he travelled
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has returned to the US just weeks after his last visit. The popular movie star shared a video on Instagram showing himself enjoying the beautiful surroundings and expressing his excitement about being in America again.
In the video, Kwaku Manu captured various backgrounds and talked about how much he liked the experience. Many of his followers reacted in the comments, amazed at how often he travels and how easily he moves between countries.
Ghanaian man calls for DNA test accusing side chick of deceiving him into fathering another man's child
Kwaku Manu, on his previous trip, trended on the internet after he drove a Cybertruck belonging to a close friend and shared the experience with his followers.
Kwaku Manu's trip abroad sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
unrulysameflame said:
"I know you were traveling to America 🇺🇸 yesterday Hey Bob Siga."
constanceowusu98 said:
''God is ecan do ampa, 1 minute you are in Ghana, shooting with toy gun 🤣🤣🤣, 1 minute you are in USA."
pelchuk_ commented:
"One minute you’re in Ghana shooting Piw Piw😂,The other minute you’ve travelled. God has been soo good to you."
baaba_millss asked:
"Bro Kwaku, are u in Hagerstown?"
Kwaku Manu advises men on marriage
Kwaku Many recently caused a big stir after giving men a very deep piece of advice that led to think pieces and debates online.
YEN.com.gh reported that the actor told young men to focus on hard work and making money before getting themselves into relationships or marriage.
According to him, it was proper for men to be financially stable before bearing kids, which made maintaining a stable family easier. He went on to note the importance of marrying a wife who was capable of being a helper.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.