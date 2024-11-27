Kwaku Manu has travelled to the US again just a few weeks after he returned to Ghana from the country

The actor, in a video he shared on Instagram, recorded himself and the beautiful environment exclaiming over how sweet America was

The movie star thanked God for making travelling possible, and in the comments section of his post, many Ghanaians marvelled at the ease with which he travelled

In the video, Kwaku Manu captured various backgrounds and talked about how much he liked the experience. Many of his followers reacted in the comments, amazed at how often he travels and how easily he moves between countries.

In the video, Kwaku Manu captured various backgrounds and talked about how much he liked the experience. Many of his followers reacted in the comments, amazed at how often he travels and how easily he moves between countries.

Kwaku Manu, on his previous trip, trended on the internet after he drove a Cybertruck belonging to a close friend and shared the experience with his followers.

Kwaku Manu's trip abroad sparks reactions

unrulysameflame said:

"I know you were traveling to America 🇺🇸 yesterday Hey Bob Siga."

constanceowusu98 said:

''God is ecan do ampa, 1 minute you are in Ghana, shooting with toy gun 🤣🤣🤣, 1 minute you are in USA."

pelchuk_ commented:

"One minute you’re in Ghana shooting Piw Piw😂,The other minute you’ve travelled. God has been soo good to you."

baaba_millss asked:

"Bro Kwaku, are u in Hagerstown?"

Kwaku Manu advises men on marriage

Kwaku Many recently caused a big stir after giving men a very deep piece of advice that led to think pieces and debates online.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor told young men to focus on hard work and making money before getting themselves into relationships or marriage.

According to him, it was proper for men to be financially stable before bearing kids, which made maintaining a stable family easier. He went on to note the importance of marrying a wife who was capable of being a helper.

