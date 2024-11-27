Evangelist Diana Asamoah has openly addressed the growing concerns about her private life

The gospel luminary said she is unfazed by the criticism despite being 52 and still unmarried

She has shared a befitting response to the criticism as she defended her choice to be celibate

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has shared her story as concerns about her private life continue to gain steam.

The 52-year-old is one of Ghana's seasoned voices in the gospel music industry, with a career that spans two decades.

Diana Asamoah is unperturbed by pressure on her to find a partner. Source: EvangelistDianaAsamoah

Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah defends her choice

According to Diana Asamoah, being unmarried and childless at her age is a choice she won't shy away from.

The Mabo Wo Din hitmaker defended her choice to remain celibate in a recent interview, saying:

"Have you ever heard someone say, I'm searching for a suitor and not finding it, or I'm a married man looking for a child? I've never married or given birth. There is a tall list of men waiting for my approval. I am waiting for God's own perfect timing."

The singer has dedicated her time to preaching God's word, performing and promoting the New Patriotic Party.

Diana Asamoah's life choices stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Diana Asamoah's remarks about her way of life.

kevbaybe wrote:

"I’m sorry there’s no wisdom in this. God doesn’t give husband you better go out and make sure you find a good man and marry and stop talking about Bible this Bible that. You are like 50 years old."

miaadosinaba quizzed:

"Why will you even ridicule a lady because she doesn’t have big nyansh?"

o_ahenkan said:

"You May think she is funny but one thing is anytime this woman will be talking. If you keep calm and listen to her very well you will see she is full of Wisdom."

Diana Asamoah preaches at KODA's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had joined several gospel stars, including Joe Mettle, at the funeral of her late colleague.

News of the passing of Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, popularly known as KODA, on April 21, 2024, left Ghana's gospel music fraternity in mourning.

However, Diana Asamoah leveraged the opportunity to preach and emphasise that the singer died in the Lord and mourners must rejoice.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

