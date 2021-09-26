Bruno Fernandes had a chance to earn Man United with the last kick of the match after the Red Devils won a penalty at the death.

However, the Portuguese riffled his effort over the bar, missing his target as Aston Villa won the tie with a solitary goal.

Fernandes has now admitted he is frustrated and disappointed but promised to come back stronger.

Bruno Fernandes has finally broken his silence following his penalty miss during Man United's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 25.

Fernandes was handed a golden chance to earn United a crucial point with virtually the last kick of the match after Kortney Hause handled the ball inside the area.

However, the Portuguese midfielder, who is renowned for his good penalty record rocketed his effort over the crossbar as Villa held firm on their earlier opener to snatch a crucial win.

The defeat was the Red Devils' third in four matches as they dropped to fourth on the Premier League standings currently topped by Liverpool.

Hours after the loss, Fernandes has now taken to social media to send United a long and impassioned message.

The midfielder conceded he was "more frustrated and disappointed" but vowed to come back stronger after his late penalty miss.

"Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat," he posted.

"Today I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon.

"The most important thing for me is to win together and I’ll always do everything I can to help my teammates and the club to be the best we can be," he added.

Fans want Ole sacked

Earlier, YEN.co.gh reported angry Manchester United fans took to social media to call for the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after another lowly defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Prior to the match, Solskjaer was under mild pressure to perform, especially after the disappointing defeat in the Carabao Cup to West Ham.

The fact that United were facing a Villa side who were yet to taste a win at Old Trafford in 12 years put the Red Devils as heavy favourites for the clash.

It is perhaps for this reason that fans were overly discontent with the performance at full time.

