Michael Owen has claimed the Premier League title race is now unpredictable after Man United and Chelsea lost at the weekend

The Blues fell to Man City at Stamford Bridge as United were stunned by Aston Villa Old Trafford

This was the first defeat to both teams in the Premier League this season, with Chelsea's loss seeing them drop to third

Michael Owen has said the Premier League is set for an "unbelievable" title race in the wake of defeats to Man United and Chelsea.

Tuchel led Chelsea to their first defeat of the season against Man City at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Ben STANSALL.

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of match week six, the two English heavyweights had not suffered defeat in the league, with the Blues boasting an impeccable run of results that had them on the summit of the log.

However, both teams suffered their first loss on Saturday, September 25, with United falling to Aston Villa at Old Trafford as Man City stunned Thomas Tuchel's men.

Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike was the only difference despite City dominating proceedings with numerous goalscoring chances coming their way.

At Old Trafford, the Red Devils also lost by a solitary goal, with Bruno Fernandes missing an injury-time penalty to deny his side a crucial point.

Owen now believes Chelsea's defeat will be a sigh of relief to their rivals who are now fully aware they are a beatable side.

"What it does do is breath a sigh of relief for the rest of the league because everyone has been thinking, “wow, this new Chelsea team look unbelievable… how can we beat them? How do we score against them?” He said.

The former England forward further noted the weekend results mean the title race is wide open and no one is going to lay claim on the title.

‘This is going to be an unbelievable title race, no one is going to run away with it. Man City, the reigning champions, have just gone to champions-elect Chelsea and not only won but outplayed them," he added.

Source: Yen