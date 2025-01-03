Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo mocked Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan following his breakdown on social media

The former Ghana international addressed several issues during an emotional rant on Instagram Live on Thursday

Gyan, a legendary figure in Ghana's football, retired in 2023 following a career spanning close to two decades

Musician Pappy Kojo has jokingly reacted to a video of Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan during his meltdown on social media.

The ex-Black Stars captain was close to tears as he opened up on several issues including his time with the senior national team.

Gyan stated that he was disrespected as captain of the Black Stars and went on to describe his former teammates as cowards over his 2010 World Cup penalty miss.

His explosive rant on Instagram Live has gone viral with various videos shared multiple times on social media.

In one of those videos, Pappy Kojo reposted: "Castro again oo feat baby vex."

The phrase was used in one of Gyan's hit records with the late musician Castro the Destroyer.

Castro famously went missing after reportedly drowning in the Ada River during a holiday hangout with the legendary striker.

The singer has since not been found and was later declared legally dead.

Meanwhile, Pappy Kojo, known in real life as Jason Gaisie, performed on various platforms during the December period as Ghanaians celebrated the festive time in style.

The Ay3 Late hitmaker is notoriously known for his controversial and funny picks on social issues.

Gyan, however, retired from football in 2023 after a successful career. He holds the record as Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals from 107 matches, per Transfermarkt.

Gyan compares himself to Shatta Wale

During his Instagram Live session, Gyan likened himself to Ghanaian dancehall singer Shatta Wale, claiming they both stand for the truth.

The 39-year-old stated that he receives a lot of backlash for telling the truth, but he is also vindicated later.

"I am like Shatta Wale. People see us as controversial but like us because we tell the truth. Me and Shatta Wale are linked. I've known him for long," he said.

"Even when issues about my marriage came out, the manner in which Ghanaians reacted was bad. Meanwhile, those same people will tell you how good I was with them. When I come into your life, it is a blessing, and when I leave, it is like a curse.

“There are evil people in this country; that’s why we can’t win anything because of these people. They have tarnished Ghana’s reputation with dirt.”

Gyan has known the music icon since their days in school, and they are close friends till now.

Gyan blasts former teammates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has accused his Ghana teammates of being cowards following his penalty miss during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The legendary forward missed a penalty during the quarter-final game against Uruguay in Johannesburg that could have sent Ghana to the semi-final of the World Cup.

Gyan was heavily criticised by Ghanaians following his missed with some suggesting the striker hurriedly took over penalty duty when one of his colleagues had already picked the ball.

