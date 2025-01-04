Oliver Barker-Vormawor Consoles Stonebwoy Over Ghana Victory Concert Snub
- Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reacted to the decision to drop Stonebwoy from the artiste lineup of the Ghana Victory Concert
- He explained the move by the NDC goes to show that the musician seeks to use his platform to address national concerns and not to promote a political party
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared their views on the remarks by the lawyer
Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has expressed unhappiness with the National Democratic Congress over the decision to drop Stonebwoy from the musicians billed to perform at the Ghana Victory Concert.
In a post on X, the convenor of FixTheCountry shared his misgivings, recounting how Stonebowy supported OccupyJulorbi's agenda and also attended the protest.
"The first thing his handlers did was bring him to come talk to me. We shared a brief moment where he expressed his support for what we were doing and why it was important."
Kantamanto Market: Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang sympathises with fire victims, calls for an investigation
"Then he switched to Ewe and told me he was proud of what I had done. And then asked me, still in Ewe, to tell him truly and in confidence whether this was partisan driven. I told him absolutely not. And I know what some people were claiming. But that time will vindicate it. "
"It has been the commitment of @Ghfixthecountry to open up a non-partisan platform for mobilizing the Young Ghanaian to challenge misgovernance and secure our freedom. We are committed to that."
Oliver Barker-Vormawor indicated that the move by the organisers of the concert to drop Stonebwoy from the list of performers shows that the Jejereje hitmaker does not work in the interest of any political party.
"Today some claim because @stonebwoy did not go out to campaign for the NDC he ought to be blacklisted. I say this only vindicates Arhbwoy, and his desire to lend his platform for national causes and not partisan agendas. I am drawn to people like him. Time will vindicate him! Much love"
Stonebwoy dropped from Ghana Victory Concert
Stonebwoy was initially billed to perform at the Ghana Victory Concert but dropped in a dramatic turn of events.
The organisers of the Ghana Victory Concert released a signed statement announcing that Stonebwoy would no longer perform at the Ghana Victory Concert due to the public outcry from the party's grassroots supporters.
The statement apologised to all NDC members and the party's grassroots for including the Jiggle and Whine hitmaker in the concert's artist lineup.
They concluded their message by apologising to Stonebwoy and his team for the unfortunate outcome.
Reactions over Oliver Vormawor's support for Stonebwoy
Many people who took to the video's comment section shared diverse opinions on the statement released by Oliver Barker Vormawor.
@AzayBc0928 indicated:
"In One of Ashaimans performance he told his fans not to go out and demonstrate as it’s partisan driven so what changed? We don’t want him close to any NDC event simple!"
@GHDeservesBest wrote:
"Well probably that’s how you saw it. When you were arrested in our quest against galamsey, he said we were being supported by the NDC to do that. He said this just like Cheddar did. You can support him but we know a deceitful person and a liar and that is who Efo800 is."
@_Dhellali added:
"This shouldn’t be a problem with someone who doesn’t wanna affiliate himself with anything politics. It’s an NDC event so the decision is all theirs as to who to invite. If you’re neutral, stay where neutrals operate."
Mzbel replies to critics over Mahama campaign
YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian songstress Mzbel clapped back at critics lambasting her for campaigning for president-elect John Dramani Mahama.
She took to social media to tease naysayers who claimed that the NDC would lose the election because of her involvement in the party campaign.
WASSCE 2024: NSMQ boy who scored 8As works as a labourer on a farm, seeks help to further his education
Words of encouragement filled the comment section, with many Ghanaians commending her incredible efforts during the NDC campaign season.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.