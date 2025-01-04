Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reacted to the decision to drop Stonebwoy from the artiste lineup of the Ghana Victory Concert

He explained the move by the NDC goes to show that the musician seeks to use his platform to address national concerns and not to promote a political party

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared their views on the remarks by the lawyer

Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has expressed unhappiness with the National Democratic Congress over the decision to drop Stonebwoy from the musicians billed to perform at the Ghana Victory Concert.

In a post on X, the convenor of FixTheCountry shared his misgivings, recounting how Stonebowy supported OccupyJulorbi's agenda and also attended the protest.

"The first thing his handlers did was bring him to come talk to me. We shared a brief moment where he expressed his support for what we were doing and why it was important."

"Then he switched to Ewe and told me he was proud of what I had done. And then asked me, still in Ewe, to tell him truly and in confidence whether this was partisan driven. I told him absolutely not. And I know what some people were claiming. But that time will vindicate it. "

"It has been the commitment of @Ghfixthecountry to open up a non-partisan platform for mobilizing the Young Ghanaian to challenge misgovernance and secure our freedom. We are committed to that."

Oliver Barker-Vormawor indicated that the move by the organisers of the concert to drop Stonebwoy from the list of performers shows that the Jejereje hitmaker does not work in the interest of any political party.

"Today some claim because @stonebwoy did not go out to campaign for the NDC he ought to be blacklisted. I say this only vindicates Arhbwoy, and his desire to lend his platform for national causes and not partisan agendas. I am drawn to people like him. Time will vindicate him! Much love"

Stonebwoy dropped from Ghana Victory Concert

Stonebwoy was initially billed to perform at the Ghana Victory Concert but dropped in a dramatic turn of events.

The organisers of the Ghana Victory Concert released a signed statement announcing that Stonebwoy would no longer perform at the Ghana Victory Concert due to the public outcry from the party's grassroots supporters.

The statement apologised to all NDC members and the party's grassroots for including the Jiggle and Whine hitmaker in the concert's artist lineup.

They concluded their message by apologising to Stonebwoy and his team for the unfortunate outcome.

Reactions over Oliver Vormawor's support for Stonebwoy

Many people who took to the video's comment section shared diverse opinions on the statement released by Oliver Barker Vormawor.

@AzayBc0928 indicated:

"In One of Ashaimans performance he told his fans not to go out and demonstrate as it’s partisan driven so what changed? We don’t want him close to any NDC event simple!"

@GHDeservesBest wrote:

"Well probably that’s how you saw it. When you were arrested in our quest against galamsey, he said we were being supported by the NDC to do that. He said this just like Cheddar did. You can support him but we know a deceitful person and a liar and that is who Efo800 is."

@_Dhellali added:

"This shouldn’t be a problem with someone who doesn’t wanna affiliate himself with anything politics. It’s an NDC event so the decision is all theirs as to who to invite. If you’re neutral, stay where neutrals operate."

