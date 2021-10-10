Man United are among a number of clubs who have been backed to win the Premier League title

Paul Scholes, a former United player has now underscored the missing link in the club's title push

According to the Englishman, the Red Devils are yet to strike a balance in their midfield

Scholes noted unlike United have since fallen behind their rivals who play more aggressively

Paul Scholes has cited Man United's lack of balance in midfield as the one key area that could cost them the Premier League title.

United will be desperate to get their campaign back on track when they take on Leicester in their next fixture after the international break. Photo: Getty Images.

United have widely been touted as favourites to finally lift the domestic crown after close to a decade of waiting.

However, their disappointing run of results in recent days has seen them fall out favour among fans and pundits who now believe the Red Devils do not stand a chance.

The Old Trafford-dwellers have picked 14 points from their opening seven league fixtures and sit fourth on the log, two points off first-placed Chelsea.

Scholes, however, believes his former side have fallen behind Liverpool and rivals Man City in the title race.

The legendary United star noted the club's lack of balance in the midfield is the clear difference between them and their rivals who are "more aggressive."

"Ole doesn’t seem to be able to get the balance right in that team. Is he going to play that one with the rest around him, and have Pogba next to him who he probably doesn’t trust defensively? Or is he going to play two holding midfield players," Scholes told Webby on O'Neill.

"That’s the difference between United and I think Liverpool and City – they are much more aggressive, more attack-minded," he added.

Having settled for a 1-1 disappointing draw against Everton in their last outing, United will be desperate to get their campaign back on track when they take on Leicester in their next fixture after the international break.

