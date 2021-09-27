A soldier, Benjamin Farinazzo, has narrated how he reunited with the baby he helped birth more than two decades ago during a war

The family of the child named the baby after the man as a way to appreciate him for how he helped them

Twenty-two years after, the then baby contacted him and Benjamin was able to see the young man face to face

A soldier, Benjamin Farinazzo, who helped a woman deliver a baby during a war many years ago has narrated the story of how it all happened in an Instagram post.

He said that while he was still serving at war, a man and two women, one of whom was heavily pregnant came calling under heavy rain.

Many people praised the soldier for his kindness. Photo source: @benfarinazzo

Source: UGC

The soldier showed kindness

The soldier said that with the lifesaving skill he had been taught as a soldier, he was able to help the woman to a safe place. It should be noted that they had been hiding for a month, where they only had to survive on roots as food.

The man revealed that after they took the woman to a makeshift medical centre, the woman gave birth on a hard and cold concrete floor.

What a happy reunion

As an appreciation, the family named the baby after him and called him Benjamin. After he left for his base, the soldier never saw the baby again.

Twenty-two years after, the baby contacted the military man via social media and told him he was the baby whose birth he assisted more than two decades ago. It was a happy Facebook reunion.

Read his full post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

suzanneevans7062 said:

"Life has an unexpected blessing waiting for those who never give up hope."

4sausagerolls said:

"Oh my gosh! Wow! What a wonderful surprise! I hope you were sitting down!"

eensta_graem said:

"I was not expecting that. Brilliant story Ben, can’t imagine how that would’ve felt."

richardpetit72 said:

"Wow that brings back a lot for me ! I was in Suai December 24 1999 with the Canadian band to chear up the troops. We also play in Zumalai and Dili for Canadian Australian and NZ troups."

Another soldier's story

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 97-year-old World War II veteran, Martin Adler, reunited with the three kids he rescued in Italy as the German was losing the war in 1944.

It was gathered that more than 70 years after the war, the man would fondly hold the black and white photo of himself when he was a 20-year-old American soldier as he posed beside the children he saved.

On Monday, August 23, the man met the children who are now in their 80’s for the first time during the war. The reunion was such an emotional one as he kept stretching his hands towards them.

Source: Yen.com.gh