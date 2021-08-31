Willian is set to part ways with Arsenal for boyhood club Corinthians before the transfer deadline day

The Brazilian attacker joined the North Londoners from Chelsea in 2020 free transfer on a three-year deal

Blues legend Drogba has now urged the 33-year-old to consider a return to Stamford Bridge this summer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has written an open note to former Blues star Willian to return to Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian winger recently parted ways with Arsenal after just one year at the Emirates Stadium having joined them on a three-year deal worth £220,000-a-week.

However, after failing to bring his 'A' game, the Gunners had no choice but to offload the flop to create space for other players to come in.

Didier Drogba celebrating with former teammate Willian during Chelsea's Capital One Cup Fourth Round clash vs Shrewsbury Town. Photo by AMA/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Willian scored once and assisted seven other goals in 37 appearances across competitions but failed to help them win any silverware.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Both parties have now reached a compromise to end their relationship as the forward finds a new destination for his dwindling career.

SunSport however reports that the 43-year-old took to social media to appeal to his former teammate to return to the Bridge.

What Didier Drogba said

"Oh Willyyyyyyyyyyyyyy haaaaaaaannnnnnnnnn Come back home."

Chelsea recently re-signed Romelu Lukaku in a mega-million deal years after the Belgian striker left them and he announced his arrival with a goal against the North London club earlier this month.

Willian is set to join boyhood club Corinthians according to sources close to the Brazilian attacker before the transfer deadline day.

Why AC Milan re-signed Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has completed a two-year loan move to AC Milan with an option for a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old Frenchman will return to the San Siro Stadium for the second time in his career having spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan with them.

Bakayoko made 42 appearances - scoring one goal and one assist across all competitions for the Rossoneri. He also spent time at Monaco and Napoli afterward but never earned a permanent deal.

Source: Yen Newspaper