Ghanaian wonderkid Mizak Asante says he looks up to PSG star Kylian Mbappe as his role model

The teen sensation grabbed the headlines with his wondergoal in the division two league

An ambitious Asante says he aspires of even being better than the Frenchman

Ghanaian teen sensation, Mizak Asante, has said his role model in football is Kylian Mbappe and wants to reach the heights of the Frenchman and be even better than him.

The 15-year-old broke the internet with his magical goal for Golden Kicks against Mobile Phone People in the Division 2 league final on Sunday.

In an interview with Onua TV, Asante disclose he has dreams on playing at the highest level and states Kylian Mbappe and Asamoah Gyan are players he looks up to.

"I see people are shocked by the goal but I am not surprised at all because this is something I have been doing all the time," he told Onua TV.

"The player I look up to a lot is Mbappe, I learn from him and I even want to be better than him," he added.

"The way he receives passes and how he controls it and confidently takes on defenders is something that I learn a lot."

Although, he has not seen much of Asamoah Gyan during his peak, he says the 'Baby Jet' is his favourite Ghanaian player.

"I like a lot of Ghanaian players but Asamoah Gyan is the player I love the most. I used to watch a lot of his games when he played for Sunderland. When he scores, his jubilation was so nice," he stated.

"He always proves himself and it is something I want to do for Ghana."

Mizak Asante is reportedly on the radar of European giants Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus following his exploits in the division two league.

