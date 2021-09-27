Golden Kicks player, Misak Asante, has been the talk of town since Sunday

The midfielder scored an amazing goal in the Division 2 league play offs as Golden Kicks gained promotion to the Division One

They defeated Mobile Phone People at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghanaian midfielder, Misak Asante, has set the internet ablaze with his magical goal in the Division Two league play offs on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The exciting midfielder weaved his way through a sea of defenders before dribbling the goalkeeper and slotting home.

In videos posted on social media, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Misak Asante produced a Ronaldinho-like display for Golden Kicks.

His goal grabbed his side a deserved equalizer as Golden Kicks forced the game to penalties before eventually winning the match.

Their opponents, Mobile Phone People, took the lead early in the game before Asante's late leveler.

In the shootout, Mobile Phone People missed the seventh spot kick to hand Golden kicks promotion to the second tier of Ghanaian football.

The video of the goal has left many football fanatics commending the young footballer.

"Our lovely fans from Ghana, who is this guy!!!! What a baller," wrote FB Skills on Twitter.

"Misak Asante of Golden Kicks is the real GOAT. What a player," added Immortal-Agyarkwa Acheampong.

Rapper Manifest wrote," May you meet your goals with flair and confidence like this guy."

"What a goal! Golden Kicks," sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo added.

"The commentary did justice to this goal in the division 2 league. Utterly brilliant," wrote Tv3's Michael Oti Adjei.

"Mad things by Golden Kick fc’s Asante Sebee Mizak," Juliet Barwuah wrote in awe.

"If Yaw Yeboah was called to black stars cos of a single game then what are we waiting for to call this young man to play for black stars … his name is Mizak Asante," added Kobby Stone.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana U-23 captain, Yaw Yeboah, scored an incredible solo goal for Wisła Kraków in the Polish league on Saturday to catch the attention of ESPN.

The nimble footed player took out four defenders after skillfully controlling the ball, before brilliantly gliding his way through a sea of players to fire in his side's second in the 3-1 victory over Gornik Leczna.

In a video posted on Twitter by American Sports channel, ESPN, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the video of Yeboah's goal got them stunned.

