A Ghanaian mortuary undertaker whose name has been withheld has opened up about his job and how it has helped him stay humble.

According to the man, all dead people brought to the mortuary are given the same treatment regardless of their status in society.

Speaking in an interview on Punchlines on Oheneba Media, he disclosed that when a dead person ends up in the mortuary with the neck not straight, they put 10 cement blocks on the chest of the deceased to straighten it.

How the dead are treated

He said if the deceased happens to have their teeth out and mouth opened, they use a hammer to break them and sew the dead person's mouth.

''When a person dies and they're not straight, we use blocks to straighten them. If the neck of the deceased is not straight, we can put 10 blocks on the dead person's chest to break the neck to straighten the person.

''If you die with your mouth opened, we sew it together, and if you have your teeth out, we break it with a hammer,'' he said.

Rich and poor receive same treatment

According to the mortuary man, both the affluent and deprived in society receive the same treatment.

''When you die, you don't determine how you're treated, we determine the kind of treatment you get.

He recalled how some powerful figures in society were treated when they were brought to the mortuary, saying:

''We did not even put them on anything. We put them on the bare floor to cause the body to dehydrate,'' he added.

The man said his job has helped him to remain humble in life because of how humans end up when they finally die.

