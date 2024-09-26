Kelvynboy Shares How He's Struggled For 5 Years To Make Peace With Stonebwoy
- Afrobeats star Kelvynboy says he is making efforts to reconcile with his former mentor, Stonebwoy
- According to him, he had been working towards a reconciliation but was yet to receive feedback from the other side
- Music journalist Gabriel Myers Hansen, who shared his thoughts with YEN.com.gh, gave Kelvynboy a thumbs-up for his effort
Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, Kelvynboy, known in private life as Kelvin Brown, has declared his intentions of reconciling with Stonebwoy.
Kelvynboy, a former signee of Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group (BMG), broke away in 2019. The breakaway turned acrimonious, leading to the axing of Stonebwoy's then-manager, Blakk Cedi, from BMG.
Since then, the relationship between Stonbwoy and his protege has been strained, and they have not been seen in any form of interaction.
In a recent interview on Hitz FM's Daybreak, Hitz with Andy Dosty, Kelvynboy shared that he was making efforts to mend fences with his former mentor, who made him grow locks.
The Down Flat hitmaker stated that he had attempted to reconcile with Stonebwoy for five years, but his efforts have been met with silence.
"I've been trying to make peace with Stonebwoy for five years now, but to no avail," Kelvynboy stated during the interview.
Kelvynboy felt enough time had passed for them to settle their differences, admitting that he could barely recall the cause of their fallout.
"At this point, I can even forget about what led to the misunderstanding," he added.
Despite the lack of response from Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy maintained that he still holds great respect for his former mentor. He emphasized his openness to resolving their issues, demonstrating a willingness to move past the long-standing tension.
Kelvynboy is doing the right thing
Music journalist, Gabriel Myers Hansen, who shared his thoughts on Kelvynboy's interview with YEN.com.gh, described the singer's efforts as commendable.
For Myers Hansen, this was the right approach, as the supposed 'beef' between them was neither necessary nor beneficial.
"It is not as if they are rivals in the same genre or something like that. They attract different sets of listeners, so animosity is not needed. And for their past relationship, it is only proper that they at least be on talking terms, especially with Kelvynboy, the mentee, trying to pacify his mentor. It is now up to Stonebwoy to reciprocate for them to quash whatever that was between them," he said.
Myers Hansen (Music journalist and culture critic) Gabriel Myers Hansen is a Ghanaian music journalist and culture critic. For more than a decade, he has covered some of the most memorable events across West Africa's entertainment scene and profiled top stars for both local and international platforms. He is currently Regional Editor (Anglophone West Africa) for the news portal musicinafrica.net. He is the author of the forthcoming book 21 Nights in Accra: Culture Discussions and Excursions in Africa's Favourite City.