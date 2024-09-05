A young man in Obuasi, George Whyte, became paralysed from a spine injury in 2014 after he was involved in an accident

His friends recently raised funds to buy him an electric wheelchair and provide upkeep money for his family

Social media personality Nana Tea shared George's story online, and several people sympathised with him

A group of friends have shown kindness to one of their buddies, who has become paralysed due to a spine injury.

According to social media influencer Nana Tea, George Whyte was involved in an accident in 2014 that left him disabled.

George Whyte's friends and Nana Tea contribute to buying him an electric wheelchair to help with his movement. Photo credit: Nana Tea

In a Facebook post, Nana Tea said George Whyte relies on the support of friends and family for everything.

“He had an accident in 2014 that got him paralysed due to a spine injury. He's helpless without the support from family and friends. Even to wear his dress, he needs to be assisted.”

He was operated on at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which gave him some movement in his hands, but the doctors said nothing could be done about his legs.

George has become bedridden and does everything in bed. He is also unable to pass out urine. Despite his predicament, Nana Tea said George always smiles to keep his fate high.

George's friends contributed and asked Nana Tea to buy him an electric wheelchair so he could at least move around.

“They even added GH¢3000 as upkeep money for the family coz it has not been easy with them.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens pray for George

Several people were moved by George's story and hoped he would receive some help. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Adwoa Serwaa Ababio said:

“Beautiful guy 🥺. He's lucky to have such good friends”

Lord Korshiwor Semefa wrote:

“May God bless his friends 🙏 They did well”

Anokye Doris said:

“This is really sad I pray God heals him. God bless his friends too”

Maame Eduama wrote:

“In all your dealings in this life, getting good friends is very important because hard times reveals the true character of those you considered as friends.”

Ohemaa Sima Charity said:

“God richly bless you and everyone who contributed to buy this 🙏🙏”

