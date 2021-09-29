The Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential nominee, Lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton's twin sister, has tied the knot with her fiancé

Bianca Akweley and Rexford Tetteh Allotey exchanged vows in beautiful garden nuptials on Saturday, September 25

YEN.com.gh has obtained exclusive photos and a video from the classy ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential nominee, Lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton’s identical twin sister, Bianca Akweley, married over the weekend.

Bianca is senior to Amanda at both the British and Ghanaian Bar and is a partner at their firm, The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy.

She tied the knot with Rexford Tetteh Allotey, a marketing director, in beautiful garden nuptials themed, A Match Made in Heaven, on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Lawyer Amanda Clinton's Twin Sister Marries Boyfriend; Stunning Photos Pop Up. Photo credit: Van Calebs

Source: Instagram

Dignitaries in attendance

Diplomatic corp representatives and senior members of the main political parties in Ghana, including former Attorney General and Minister for Education, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, were in attendance.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Rexford and Bianca exchanged vows in a beautifully designed garden ceremony, and the pair were introduced to each other by Lawyer Akuokor.

Commenting about the couple, Lawyer Akuokor said:

''I'm delighted about the nuptials of Bianca and Rex, my brother Michael and I were the matchmakers, introducing Rex and Bianca due to their matching temperament and good character.''

It was a beautiful ceremony and I would encourage more young Ghanaians to do what Bianca and Rex did, wait for the beauty of marriage before having children,'' she added.

YEN.com.gh has obtained exclusive visuals from the quintessential white wedding.

Slide to view the photos and video:

Samuel Boadu is First Ghanaian Coach to have a Live Telecast Wedding

Meanwhile, after winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup for Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu exchanged vows with his fiancee, Felicia Amprimpanta, in a white wedding at Kumasi on Saturday, August 14.

The white wedding follows a traditional marriage between the couple held on Friday, August 13.

Besides the attention coach Boadu received on radio and social media, the live telecast of his wedding on GTV Sports makes him the first Ghanaian coach to receive the gesture.

Also, a renowned journalist, Canary Mugume and his fiancée, Sasha Ferguson, exchanged vows in a beautiful white wedding, and he took to social media to share stunning pictures from their opulent nuptials.

Without giving many details about their love journey, he made it public that he is off the market.

Sharing the photos

Through his verified Twitter account where he has amassed over 331,000 followers, Mugume said:

''Just in: Married my Best Friend. Mr & Mrs Mugume. She's so beautiful.''

The couple posed for the camera in their quintessential apparel, with the bride glowing in a sparkly white gown and a silver tiara to match the glitter in her dress.

Source: Yen