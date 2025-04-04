Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has invited the US Ambassador to Ghana to meet over the new tariffs on exports to the US

Ablakwa said he wants the reasons for US President Donald Trump's imposition of a tariff increase on Ghana

On April 2, Trump slapped a 10% tax on imports from Ghana as part of a global shakeup

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has invited the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, to meet over the US' 10% tariff on Ghanaian imports.

The meeting between the two is expected to take place on April 7.

In a statement, Ablakwa indicated that he would be expecting clarifications and reasons for US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 10% tariff on Ghana.

“I can confirm that I have invited US Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer to my office on Monday morning to provide clarifications and reasons for President Trump’s imposition of a 10% tariff on Ghana.”

Ablakwa's notice comes after some stakeholders like the Importers and Exporters Association called on the government to publicly address the US' action.

Samson Asaki Awingobit, the executive secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association called the development a big blow in earlier comments to YEN.com.gh.

Assurance from US ambassador on tariffs

Palmer has already downplayed concerns over the potential impact of the tariff on Ghanaian exports to the US and assured that Ghana-US trade would remain strong.

In comments on April 3, she also expressed confidence that Ghana’s key exports, such as gold and gas, would remain integral to global trade.

"There are also goods and services; gold coming from here, gas coming from here, and we have automobiles and pharmaceuticals coming from the United States.

“So, it is something that builds prosperity in all the countries. It is all to say that no matter what the changes in language and no matter the change in focus, Ghana is really an important part of the United States and we will continue to be so."

