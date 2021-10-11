A former winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Sally Akua Mensah, popularly known as Akua GMB, has celebrated her birthday in grand style.

As a young lady and a mother of three, Akua is not only beautiful and classy but a businesswoman.

She got married to Dr Kwaku Oteng, the Adonko Bitters’ boss and they have three children together.

Unfortunately, the marriage crashed in 2019 after eight years.

YEN.com.gh brings you the real age of Akua, her businesses, and the achievement she has attained for herself.

1. Date of birth: Akua GMB, according to search by YEN.com.gh, was born on October 11, 1990. She clocked 31 years on Monday and she celebrated the day to the fullest with videos and photos.

2. Businesses: The 31-year-old mother of three has some good businesses she is running. She is the owner of Jewel Fashion Ghana, Hugo wines Ghana, Miss Golden Stool, Jay and Jay Company Limited, Jay TV, and a lot more.

3. Impacting society: At just age 31, Akua has also achieved a lot with her impact on society. For instance, her Jay and Jay Company Limited has a scholarship scheme that aids needy but brilliant students. She also has an NGO, Akua Street Aid Foundation that seeks to bring smiles to the face of street kids.

Birthday photos

Akua GMB has shared photos and videos to mark her birthday. She looks all excited as she danced.

See some of the photos and videos here:

