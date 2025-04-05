Mahama Selects Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi To Be Kumasi Mayor
- President John Mahama has nominated Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi to be the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi
- Boadi's nomination was part of a second batch of District Chief Executive (DCE) nominees
- The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has congratulated Boadi on his nomination
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi has been nominated for the position of Metropolitan Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.
The presidency released a second batch of District Chief Executive (DCE) nominees which announced Boadi's nomination.
His nomination will be subject to approval by the members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.
Boadi has previously served as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Obuasi.
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, was among the people online who congratulated Boadi on his nomination.
In a post on Facebook, he also lauded Mahama's selection.
"Congratulations to my big brother Hon Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi (Zuba) on your appointment as Mayor for the KMA! Make us proud brother. Thank you H.E John Dramani Mahama for the opportunity."
The other local government nominations were for the Bono East, Bono, Upper West, Western, and Central Regions, Upper East and Northern regions.
Maham nominated a previous batch of District Chief Executives for eight out of the 16 regions on March 26.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.