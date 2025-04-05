Mahama Selects Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi To Be Kumasi Mayor

President John Mahama has nominated Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi to be the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi

Boadi's nomination was part of a second batch of District Chief Executive (DCE) nominees

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has congratulated Boadi on his nomination

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi has been nominated for the position of Metropolitan Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

The presidency released a second batch of District Chief Executive (DCE) nominees which announced Boadi's nomination.

Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi is the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly nominee. Source: Dr Frank Amoakohene

Source: Facebook

His nomination will be subject to approval by the members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

Boadi has previously served as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Obuasi.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, was among the people online who congratulated Boadi on his nomination.

In a post on Facebook, he also lauded Mahama's selection.

"Congratulations to my big brother Hon Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi (Zuba) on your appointment as Mayor for the KMA! Make us proud brother. Thank you H.E John Dramani Mahama for the opportunity."

The other local government nominations were for the Bono East, Bono, Upper West, Western, and Central Regions, Upper East and Northern regions.

Maham nominated a previous batch of District Chief Executives for eight out of the 16 regions on March 26.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh