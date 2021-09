A young lady has expressed sadness over the amount of money she found after breaking her piggy bank

According to her, she had been putting GHc15 every day in the piggy bank since August 2021 and decided to make a withdrawal from it for an emergency purpose

The lady who was expecting to see over GHc400 was shocked to see a psaltry GHc88 and cried out on social media

A lady has taken to social media to share her shocking discovery after some weeks of piggy bank saving.

The lady identified on Facebook as Olori Worldbest narrated how she began saving money in the piggy bank after buying the wooden box in August.

The lady expressed sadness as she expected to find over N30k Photo Credit: Olori Worldbest

According to Olori, she began depositing GHc15 per day towards what she tagged Detty December. Olori said she took a record of the figures and stopped when it got to GHc308.

But an unexplained emergency forced her into breaking the piggy bank. She needed GHc300 to settle something and was stunned to find only 6k upon breaking the wooden safe box.

She warned those who want to venture into saving money using the popular wooden box to be extremely careful.

Mixed reactions trail the post

Victoria Aluefua Nze said:

"Hmmm so sorry about that I use to hear about it very well ooo with people experience how their money disappear."

Stan D Saviour reacted:

"Thank you for speaking out. This is reality.

"If u need a piggy bank. Locate a carpenter close to u. His boys will help u construct one.

"Road side sellers own are very diabolical."

Hugo Boss commented:

"Same happened to me.

"Saved up 100plus consciously..broke it and found around 30somtin..since then,I go live money for wallet on Friday I go straight to deposit into mah acc.

"D week wey I no get power to go bank..I use am buy chicken chop..lobatan."

Comedian Sammy Cfr wrote:

"Sorry dear.

"I seriously understand how you will feel right now.

"Why not have a special saving account were you save instead of all this evil demonic kolo sef.

"My suggestion though be strong dear."

Lady finds over GHc14,667 after breaking her piggy bank

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had found over N1 million after breaking her piggy bank.

In a video she shared on Facebook, the lady identified as Angela Nwosu said she had got the piggy bank from one Chidinma in the second week of February and started her saving journey.

Angela, in the video broke the box and counted all her savings which happened to be all in dollars.

Explaining why it is so, she said that being one that does most of her transactions cashless she resorted to taking money from her husband's wallet.

