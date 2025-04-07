Release Date of Official Post-Mortem Results for Late Nigerian Boxer Disclosed

Veteran Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju tragically collapsed during his match against John Mbanugu in Accra

The date the much-anticipated autopsy results on the late Olanrewaju is expected to be released is disclosed

Olanrewaju’s untimely passing has raised concerns, prompting questions about the medical screening of fighters

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The tragic collapse and subsequent death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju has sparked widespread shock and concern within the Ghanaian and Nigerian boxing cirlces, few months after the sad demise of Nana Pooley during a Ghana Premier League match in Nsoatre.

On March 29, 2025, during a Ghana Professional Boxing League undercard match against John Mbanugu, the 40-year-old boxer Nigerian suddenly collapsed inside the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Official autopsy results for late Gabriel Olanrewaju to be released on Monday, April 7, 2025 by the Korle-Bu Teaching Hopsital. Image credit: @TrendingX, @Naija_PR, @KBTH_GH

Source: Twitter

He was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, but despite medical efforts, Olanrewaju was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Now, the boxing community, including the Ghana Boxing Authorithy (GBC) and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) as well as Olanrewaju’s family, are anxiously awaiting the official autopsy results, which are expected to be released on Monday, April 7, 2025 according to GBA communication director, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, who confirmed the news to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil.

''We were expecting the official results last Friday, but that did not happen. We are now waiting to get the results today, Monday, April 7.'' Amin Lamptey said.

The Tragic Incident: What We Know So Far

Gabriel Olanrewaju was a seasoned Nigerian boxer with a reputation for his skill and impressive fighting record. His match against John Mbanugu was part of an exciting card under the Ghana Professional Boxing League, an event that attracted boxing fans from across the region.

However, what was supposed to be another thrilling match turned into a nightmare when Olanrewaju collapsed unexpectedly mid-fight.

His collapse shocked everyone present, and medical staff immediately rushed to provide first aid before he was quickly transported to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Despite the hospital’s best efforts, Olanrewaju was later pronounced dead. The suddenness of the event left many questioning the cause of his collapse and death. The official autopsy results, expected to be released on April 7, 2025, are anticipated to shed light on these questions.

The Delay in the Autopsy Results

Originally, the Ghana Boxing Authority anticipated that the autopsy results for Gabriel Olanrewaju would be available by Friday, April 4, 2025, that is two days after the process was done.

However, that date came and went without any official release. The GBA and the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana have both been heavily involved in overseeing the post-mortem process to ensure that the investigation is thorough and transparent while the NBBofC is also monitoring events from afar.

There may be several factors that need to be examined, including Olanrewaju’s medical history, the physical demands of the match, and the possibility of undetected health conditions. The authorities are working to ensure that all these aspects are carefully evaluated before the results are made public.

Involvement of the GBA and Nigerian High Commission

Both the Ghana Boxing Authority and the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana are playing critical roles in the investigation process happening at the same facility the late ringster passed away.

As Olanrewaju’s death occurred on Ghanaian soil, the GBA is responsible for overseeing the post-mortem process, but the Nigerian High Commission has also been deeply involved due to Olanrewaju’s nationality.

The GBA has been working closely with local authorities, including law enforcement and medical professionals, to ensure that the post-mortem is conducted in a professional manner.

''The would undoubtedly be official news on the results for the media to publish.'' Amin Lamptey added.

Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Mohammed Amin Lamptey. Image credit: @GhanaBoxing

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian High Commission’s involvement in the process is significant, as they are supporting Olanrewaju’s family through this difficult time. They have also expressed their commitment to working with the Ghana Boxing Authority to get to the bottom of what happened that fateful night.

What We Hope to Learn from the Autopsy

The forthcoming autopsy results are expected to provide a clear answer regarding the cause of Gabriel Olanrewaju’s death.

Was it related to an undiagnosed health condition, such as a heart issue or a stroke? Did the physical exertion of the match play a role in his collapse? Or was there some other factor that led to this untimely death?

While the exact cause remains unclear, the public and the boxing community are hoping for transparency. The results are not only critical for providing closure to Olanrewaju’s family and friends, but they may also serve as a learning experience for the sport, prompting improvements in athlete care and safety.

Olanrewaju's Last-Minute Change of Mind

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the controversial circumstances leading to the John Mbanugu vs Gabriel Olanrewaju match on March 29 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, incuding an alleged last phone conversation between the match organizers and the late Nigerian fighter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh